UNCOVERED: Waste, corruption culture in S.C. resistant to change

In an interview, Crenshaw said he was open to new ideas, such as intensive ethics training, but wasn't sure Crangle's idea would truly reduce the number of misbehaving sheriffs.

"I think John's heart is in the right direction: What can we do to stop South Carolina sheriffs from getting in trouble? I just don't know if this (an inspection) is the correct process."

Whatever happens, Crangle said, nothing will change unless sheriffs and other public officials know that the public is watching them and will hold them accountable for any misbehavior.

“Our sense of right or wrong is shaped by other people, and in some agencies, you begin to think wrong is right. You begin to think what isn’t normal is really OK, and pretty soon you become part of that corrupt culture.”

Nothing wrong

The Post and Courier’s first installment of Uncovered on Feb. 14 showed how misconduct and lavish spending flourishes because of exceptions in state ethics laws, weak enforcement and shrinking scrutiny as news deserts grow.

It focused on five public gas utilities — special-purpose districts that supply natural gas to more than 160,000 customers across the state.