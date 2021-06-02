UNCOVERED: Wagener FD spending prompts probe, divides town

According to SLED records, the FBI also was conducting a probe in Wagener — which included a forensic audit — during SLED’s investigation, and the two agencies worked together.

“We really can’t deny or confirm an actual, specific FBI investigation,” said Don Wood, the public affairs officer for the FBI’s field office in Columbia.

He recommended that the newspaper file a FOIA request, and the Aiken Standard did so May 18.

Salley spoke briefly on the record to the Aiken Standard.

“I was investigated by SLED and the conclusion was that there was no wrongdoing on my part,” she said, adding that the FBI came to the same conclusion.

‘Buck stops with you, Mr. Mayor’

Salley’s son, Christopher, organized November’s sit-in at Wagener Fire Department. He contends Miller is the problem in Wagener and has announced his plans to run for mayor this year.

In a Facebook Live video created May 17, he said Redd and Day were ousted “because they didn’t like what the mayor was doing and the mayor didn’t agree with them.”

Christopher Salley also criticized Miller for failing to keep track of Wagener’s finances.