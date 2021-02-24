UNCOVERED: Utility cancels board retreat to N.C. resort

GREENVILLE — The men and women who lead Greenville’s trash utility will not travel to a luxury resort this weekend to hash out the year’s budget priorities after all.

Not enough of his commissioners could make it, said Steve Cole, executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District. Cole told The Post and Courier on Feb. 23 that the workshop his team was set to participate in this weekend, Feb. 26-28, at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville, N.C., was canceled due to his governing commission’s lack of a quorum.

The utility will lose its $5,000 deposit for Grove Park Inn, according to Cole, but it avoids spending nearly three times that amount on a trip that drew criticism after The Post and Courier reported on it Feb. 16.

One watchdog observer called it a “junket.”

Though the retreat was open to the public and posted online, the Grove Park Inn is a 90-minute drive from the utility’s downtown Greenville headquarters. Most of the planned seven-hour meeting on Saturday was to be in executive session.

“We can’t have a meeting at all with just two commissioners,” Cole said. “If we go up there and spend the time and the money and yet can’t have a meeting, then there really is going to be, ‘Oh, you just went up there for the hell of it.’”