UNCOVERED: Superintendent battles local newspaper

“The paper is a public resource, and it is being used for campaign purposes,” she said.

Green insists he did not start The Post to compete with The Voice.

“I’m not stopping them from writing anything,” he said. “But it doesn’t have to be the only mechanism for sharing information in this community.”

Harrison, the board member, also defended The Post while railing against coverage in The Voice. At the May 11 board meeting, she said she’s interested in having The Post delivered to the homes of Fairfield residents.

She told The Post and Courier, “If it’s not positive, I don’t read it.”

After hanging up on a reporter, Harrison took to Facebook that evening to alert her followers about what she described as the latest example of biased news reporting. She described The Voice and its publisher as bitter, insisting she had no intention of reading this article.

Besides, she added, “We have our own newspaper.”

