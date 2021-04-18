UNCOVERED: Spy cameras, falsified records in school district

She would later testify that she was too busy to sit down with each of her five principals in 2018 for a formal conference to evaluate them at the end of the school year. Those meetings are required by state law.

Andrews said she passed the job along to the district’s personnel director, who was not approved by the state to do the evaluations.

Also in 2018, Andrews was working as a consultant for another rural school district in nearby Clarendon County.

Clarendon 1’s recently appointed superintendent had asked Andrews to mentor her and her principals. Andrews said she agreed to do the work after she told Lee’s school board about it. The job eventually paid her $17,500, according to invoices and state financial disclosures.

Andrews and the Clarendon 1 superintendent, Barbara Champagne, had known each other professionally for years. In 2016, Champagne had helped the Lee County district apply for grant money. She was hired to stay on and evaluate the nearly $9 million that was awarded. So far, Champagne has earned more than $200,000 for that work. She did not respond to a request for comment.