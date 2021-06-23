UNCOVERED: Some S.C. public officials got caught doing the wrong thing – with little or no consequences

Agencies usually claim that technology and time prevent them from presenting their disciplinary work in more accessible ways, said Jessica Pishko, a lawyer and former fellow at the University of South Carolina who researched corrupt sheriffs. But the real problem is a lack of leadership, she said.

“Many of these agencies are self-policing. So you need a stick, a law that says you have to put your investigation on a website in a month or something like that. Why not have a database where you can look up an officer’s name and see all the misconduct complaints against them?”

That fraud triangle is less likely to form when governments and businesses establish clear lines of behavior and visible consequences when people cross those lines, added John Warren of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners group. Aggressive and repeated ethics training also helps.

“You tell them, 'It’s not OK.' We’ve clearly told you you can’t do this thing.' That makes it harder to rationalize.”

And “without rationalizations, fraudsters almost never do it.”

Case closed

After SLED finished its tree-cutting investigation in Hartsville last year, the case landed in a gray zone of potential punishments.