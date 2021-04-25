UNCOVERED: Questions sprout at new school for ag

School leaders paint a different portrait, saying they’ve worked hard to reinvent an institution with a past marred by mismanagement and waste. They said they had to make difficult decisions early on, such as laying off half of the staff. This freed up money to change the school’s mission from a haven for troubled youths to a highly selective magnet school. They said these changes cultivated a crop of angry former employees who are still working against them.

While the school only has about 40 students this year, they hope to have about 75 come fall — and more than 160 in the future.

And they argue that the millions of tax dollars they’re spending now will pay dividends for generations.

But a deeper look reveals a lesson for all government agencies: how cozy relationships and loose adherence to procurement and government accountability laws can lead to ethical quagmires, no matter how good the intentions.

To understand where the school is today, it’s helpful to look at its storied past and more recent troubles.

And a good place to start is with a Frenchman from Charleston who bought land here long ago, then named it after a river in Hades whose waters cause drinkers to forget their sins.

On the river of forgetfulness