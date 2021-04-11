UNCOVERED: Progress slow vs. S.C. corruption

In response, Greenville-area lawmakers are working with Greenville County Councilman Lynn Ballard, who has studied special districts for years, to start a task force. They hope to ensure the problems at Clear Spring don’t happen somewhere else.

The group could assess whether additional screening is needed for special district commissioners, many of whom are elected without background checks in contests that draw only a few dozen voters. It also could delve into more difficult questions, such as whether some of these tiny districts should continue to exist at all.

“This is something that’s long overdue to be talked about,” Ballard said, noting those talks won’t be easy. “You’ve got to go in for the long game because it’s not going to be solved quickly.”

State Rep. Bruce Bannister, one of the organizers, said it will be important to give special purpose district leaders a seat at the table.

District officials, especially fire department chiefs, have tremendous political sway in their local communities, Bannister said. They also can draw from decades of experience about what aspects of special districts are worth saving, and which can be improved, he said.