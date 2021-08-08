UNCOVERED: Official lived rent-free in townhouse bought with teacher-recruitment funds

It’s an example of how school districts in South Carolina are afforded wide latitude in their actions and often go unscrutinized, even as they are entrusted with vast sums of public money. The Post and Courier is exploring such questionable conduct and lapses in government oversight as part of its investigative series Uncovered. The newspaper is partnering with community news outlets throughout the state in this effort, particularly in areas with few watchdogs.

Board members at the time of the purchase said the intention was for Johnson to move out after the district bought the property, but the coronavirus pandemic upended those plans. One said the townhouse “slipped through the back of my mind” and acknowledged that the newspaper’s request reminded the board that the superintendent hadn’t paid rent.

Still, board members waited until six months after Johnson said he had moved out to charge him rent. They also gave the superintendent, whose salary at the time was almost $145,000, a monthly housing allowance and made it retroactive. That essentially gave him an extra payment larger than his debt to the district.

Johnson, in a recent interview, said he did not immediately make rent payments because board members did not tell him what he owed, although his lease for the house continued after the sale.