UNCOVERED: Official cites violations at ag school

In a new report, the South Carolina Inspector General’s Office said the fledging governor’s school for agriculture near McCormick violated state purchasing laws, and that school employees need ethics training.
The inspector general launched an investigation after a recent Post and Courier Uncovered report revealed ethical breaches and questionable spending at the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.
The school is the state’s newest of three governor’s schools. Sitting on 1,300 wooded acres, it previously served children with behavioral problems. State leaders repurposed it in 2018 after years of mismanagement and waste. Now, with about 40 students last year, it’s the only agriculture-based boarding school in the nation.
But in a six-page letter to the school’s president, State Inspector General Brian Lamkin painted a portrait of an institution with severe growing pains.
His agency’s report confirmed earlier revelations by The Post and Courier and its Uncovered partner, The Index-Journal of Greenwood, but left some questions unanswered.
Among the findings:
School leaders failed to follow state procurement laws when they awarded sidewalk paving contracts to a concrete company, creating an “appearance of a conflict of interest.”
School leaders circumvented state purchasing laws by dividing that sidewalk paving contract into two smaller ones, bypassing rules for more expensive jobs.
Officials failed to follow other basic procurement rules designed to prevent fraud, and that the school should train all of its employees on how to properly purchase and requisition items.
The report also recommended the school contact the state Ethics Commission “and request ethics training for all staff.”
In response, Tim Keown, the school’s president, wrote Lamkin that he had made several changes.
“You gave me an exuberant amount of leadership suggestions that I am incorporating. … We will learn from this, move on, and continue to make South Carolina proud of our agency/school,” Keown wrote in a letter.
The school has scheduled an ethics workshop, said Hayley Belton, director of public relations and marketing.
The inspector general’s report echoed The Post and Courier’s findings about two top school officials, Ken Durham, director of facilities, and his top deputy, Scott Mims. Hired to rehab the school’s sprawling campus, both also serve on Edgefield City Council.
One of those jobs involved repaving sidewalks across campus. The school received four bids, including two that were the same. Under state law, ties trigger a coin toss. But that wasn’t done, which the inspector general said was a violation of state procurement law.
Instead, two contracts worth $70,000 went to Faith Construction, a company run by one of Mims’ business partners.
The inspector general’s report identified problems and made recommendations but did not penalize the school for its mistakes.
Left unanswered were questions about the school’s former top official, Sharon Wall.
The Post and Courier’s report revealed that when Wall quit last year, she immediately went to work as a consultant for the school, charging $1,500 a day.
The state’s ethics law prohibits employees from milking their government experiences by immediately cashing in as private-sector contractors.
As part of its Uncovered project, The Post and Courier is teaming up with news organizations across the state to shine a light on government waste, fraud and abuse.
An Uncovered investigation by The Index-Journal also showed that Durham and Mims funneled hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to their contractors of choice, including one with close ties to Mims.
Invoices dating back to 2018 showed that dozens of contracts to rehab school buildings were broken up into smaller jobs and below thresholds for seeking competitive bids.
Lamkin, the inspector general, told The Post and Courier he notified other agencies of its findings, including the state auditor and procurement services department.