UNCOVERED: Official cites violations at ag school

School leaders circumvented state purchasing laws by dividing that sidewalk paving contract into two smaller ones, bypassing rules for more expensive jobs.

Officials failed to follow other basic procurement rules designed to prevent fraud, and that the school should train all of its employees on how to properly purchase and requisition items.

The report also recommended the school contact the state Ethics Commission “and request ethics training for all staff.”

In response, Tim Keown, the school’s president, wrote Lamkin that he had made several changes.

“You gave me an exuberant amount of leadership suggestions that I am incorporating. … We will learn from this, move on, and continue to make South Carolina proud of our agency/school,” Keown wrote in a letter.

The school has scheduled an ethics workshop, said Hayley Belton, director of public relations and marketing.

The inspector general’s report echoed The Post and Courier’s findings about two top school officials, Ken Durham, director of facilities, and his top deputy, Scott Mims. Hired to rehab the school’s sprawling campus, both also serve on Edgefield City Council.