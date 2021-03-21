UNCOVERED: No one questioned the work

Wallace’s empty disclosure forms should have raised suspicions.

The documents he submitted were all but blank, even omitting the salary he takes as a member of council. And over the past 14 years, he has only once mentioned Dillon Internal Medicine, just noting that he owned the business. Since 2017, public officials have been required to list every source and type of income they receive, from public and private entities.

Last fiscal year, the Ethics Commission received more than 22,000 filings, related to campaign disclosures, lobbying reports and financial statements. All elected and appointed officials, among others, are required to submit documents. To sift through it all, the agency has just one staff auditor, a position it got funding for in 2018. At the time, it said the auditor would help increase government accountability and transparency by allowing a more proactive approach to enforcing ethics laws.

Still, the agency has a limited ability to police ethics filings. The auditor reviewed just 327 in the past fiscal year, pulling them at random to check their accuracy. That’s less than 2% of those the Ethics Commission received.