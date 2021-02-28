UNCOVERED: In little-watched fire district, public servants served themselves

She agreed to pay Clear Spring $450 in restitution, and a $300 fee to the commission.

“It was wrong, and I own that, and I accept that,” she said about the 2019 case.

Later that year, with her term up, she left the board — along with Mosher and Huslinger.

Greenville County Council also stepped in after hearing complaints from firefighters. The council eliminated Clear Spring’s popular elections — council members now appoint the commissioners themselves. The council also added two seats to the Clear Spring board.

That set up a far more rigorous process, one where the council screens commissioners, checks their backgrounds and votes on the candidacies as a full body.

Teague said that should become a model for other special districts with commissioners selected in low-turnout elections, though she suggested the state should consider whether such entities should exist in the first place.

“South Carolina’s government is structured for the total proliferation of these little empires,” Teague said.

“On the bright side, it makes it easier for people who want to serve to serve,” she added. “On the darker side, if people want to take advantage of their community, there it is.”