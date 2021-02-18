UNCOVERED: Greenville County’s trash utility bound for 3-day Asheville retreat on customers’ dime

Cole said spending more on this year’s retreat — about double per person more than any previous year — is also a byproduct of having not held an out-of-state retreat in 2020.

“Last year, we spent basically nothing for our budget retreat,” Cole told The Post and Courier. “This year, you look at it between the two years, and you look at the previous years, we’re spending pretty much the same across a two-year average.”

Lynn Teague with the League of Women Voters in Columbia called this year’s Asheville retreat “an out-of-state junket.”

“There is no reason that they need to go to the Grove Park Inn in Asheville to do the retreat and thereby making what is in theory a public meeting something quite different,” Teague said. “How many citizens are going to travel to Asheville to keep an eye on what they’re up to? It even makes it hard for local news. Yeah, you’re looking at having to send a journalist, out probably the entire day being taken up driving and sitting through meetings.”

Taft Matney, a Statehouse lobbyist who handles communications for several special purpose districts in Greenville County, said he emphasizes to his clients that they be transparent and professional in their approach to governance as a means of building and maintaining trust with the public.