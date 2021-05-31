UNCOVERED: De la Howe flouts law while spending taxpayer dollars

Costs from some of the contractors crept up throughout the renovations, even with de la Howe providing the materials. The business that provided tiling work charged $5,700 the first time it retiled a gang bathroom in one of the cottages, then jumped the price to $9,975 and $9,995 — just below the threshold for seeking quotes — for the six subsequent gang bathrooms. The plumber charged $3,250-$3,500 to install fixtures in some of the same restrooms, then increased the price to $4,500 despite performing roughly the same amount of work.

The Index-Journal is waiting for de la Howe to release documents pertaining to its purchases of materials, which the newspaper requested more than three weeks ago. According to the state comptroller's website, the school spent just shy of $25,000 on tiles across five purchases and nearly $30,000 for plumbing supplies across four bills during bathroom renovations. Without requisition forms, invoices or receipts, it is unclear whether these materials, which totaled $55,000, were used in the restroom renovations. What is clear is that keeping those individual purchases below $10,000 meant de la Howe did not have to seek multiple quotes or bids.

While these renovations had the highest dollar amount of divided projects, other needed services to get de la Howe ready were also contracted out piecemeal.