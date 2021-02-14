UNCOVERED: Corruption no rarity in S.C. governments

“Then we ran data on immigration cases,” Artello said.

Federal immigration prosecutions increased 600%, from 16,724 cases in 2000 to 117,375 in 2019, the TRAC data revealed.

Artello is troubled by this shift in priorities.

“Where does all the money and prosecution go? To immigration cases. Against the people who are least likely to be able to afford an attorney.”

The Justice Department has left a void that other agencies simply aren’t equipped to fill, she said.

What about SLED?

In the past decade, the agency handled 206 embezzlement cases and 308 breach-of trust cases in both the public and private sectors. It investigated 1,443 cases of government misconduct. But the agency lacks a single forensic auditor. And without a dedicated white-collar crime unit, "all of our folks have to work them," said Keel, the SLED director.

The agency has about 400 agents but needs many more to keep up with their existing workload of arsons, police shootings and other crimes, Keel said. He asked for an additional 57 agents, crime scene and lab workers in the coming fiscal year, including one new forensic auditor. That one position would add $159,000 to the state's current $9 billion budget.