UNCOVERED: Conflict, secrecy cloud oyster permit battle

With little high ground to build on and no running water, there are few homes and even fewer full-time residents. This meandering tributary and its network of small islands is a place where the only sound on a given day might be the cawing of gliding gulls, the casting of a shrimp net or the whine of a boat’s engine as it pulls a skier in tow.

The creek was empty this afternoon as a retired lawyer named Clem Ripley guided his 18-foot craft around a bend. Up ahead lay a series of black floating boxes bobbing in a neat line. The floats were attached to cages beneath the surface.

The cages are owned by Thomas Bierce and his Charleston Oyster Farm. Soon, there could be hundreds more just like them along this shore.

Growers like Bierce use floating cages that can be tethered to the bottom of a river or creek bed. Farmers regularly take out the shellfish while they’re growing to spin them in drums. That shapes and grades them into premium select singles that can be served on the half shell in trendy restaurants.

It takes about a year to bring them to maturity. Along the way, these bivalves filter the water as wild oyster beds decline across the state.