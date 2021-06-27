UNCOVERED: Clarendon town wonders why no water warning

Stukes hung up on a reporter and did not respond to an email outlining the newspapers’ findings. His lawyer, former U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy, declined to comment, saying he and another attorney needed to “completely look into all potential issues” before doing so.

It's unclear what Stukes' responsibilities were in regards to Summerton's water systems. The newspapers requested all agreements between the town and Blackman Laboratory, but the town only produced ones from 2020 and 2021. And DHEC records fail to identify which employees were specifically responsible for the sites.

But an agreement that Blackman Laboratory signed with Summerton this year outlines the company’s responsibilities in its last months doing work for the town: Company employees were supposed to check on the town’s water systems on a daily basis and test them for bacteria every month. They were also supposed to report mechanical malfunctions to the town.

Yet earlier this year, the town’s new water operator found that pumps were broken down and someone had jammed a piece of plastic in an alarm to make it turn off, according to his inspection report. Equipment meant to take out iron from Goat Island’s drinking water system was removed without permission. And a logbook that was supposed to document daily water checks had very few entries.