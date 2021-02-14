UNCOVERED: Accountability suffers as newspaper closures grow in S.C., nation

Editor Graham Williams is one of just two staff members at the News, and he handles everything from covering meetings and editing copy to delivering the paper when it comes out each Monday. It can be a grind, but Williams knows that important issues would go unreported if he and his colleague, Anna Brown, the publisher, didn’t work so hard to cover all the bases.

Brown was among the first to push for documents that later exposed complaints about then-Union County Sheriff David Taylor, who was accused of sending lewd messages to deputies and asking subordinates to buy him booze on duty. The governor suspended him last year after Taylor was indicted for allegedly sending an obscene photo to a citizen.

“Our job is to be the old watchdog for society,” Williams said. “Anything can happen, and if we’re not there to watch and report on it, how are people going to know?”

About 28 miles away, Travis Jenkins carries on a similar mission in another two-person shop, The Chester News & Reporter. When he’s not covering council meetings, basketball games or the latest monster catfish to be hauled out of Caney Fork Falls, he is often busy filing open records requests and sifting through documents to track down stories.