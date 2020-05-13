Two seek Bamberg County coroner’s seat

Two Democratic candidates, Wallace Hicks Jr. and Trey Benton, are seeking to become the next coroner of Bamberg County.
Longtime coroner Willard Duncan did not file for re-election after serving for over 30 years.
The statewide party primaries will be held June 9.
Wallace Hicks Jr.
Hicks currently works for Guinyard and Sons Funeral Home and B&B Ford in Barnwell.
He is a 1994 graduate of Denmark-Olar High School and a 2018 graduate of Denmark Technical College with an associate’s degree in applied science and criminal justice technology.
Hicks gave several reasons as to why he is seeking to be elected.
“Our acting coroner is not running. I know the people in the community. I have a good relationship with the people in the community and, at the end of the day, I’m dedicated to what I do. I’m a very responsible person and reliable,” Hicks said.
“I’m a people’s person. I know how to investigate stuff. I’m pretty good at investigating different types of things. By being self-employed, and being around people, you always have to go on this goose chase just to figure out some things,” Hicks said.
If elected, Hicks said he has several goals he would like to achieve.
“I want to educate people on how they can afford life insurance, and I want to educate people on how they live longer and healthier lives, and I want to stop the violence in the community,” Hicks said.
Hicks said he will have an open policy in place to allow the community to easily get in contact with the coroner’s office.
“I believe if we all work together, we can make the community a better place,” Hicks said.
Hicks said he believes he is the best candidate because he has been in the community for the last 20 years.
“I know about 70% of the people, and they know me. Certain people just feel confident with certain people,” Hicks said.
Hicks noted that he participates in many community groups and activities.
Hicks is a member of the Bamberg County Planning Commission and serves as an executive committeeperson of the Bamberg County Democratic Party. Hicks is also the Democratic president of the Govan precinct.
Candidate Trey Benton could not be reached for an interview.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!