Two seek Bamberg County coroner’s seat

If elected, Hicks said he has several goals he would like to achieve.

“I want to educate people on how they can afford life insurance, and I want to educate people on how they live longer and healthier lives, and I want to stop the violence in the community,” Hicks said.

Hicks said he will have an open policy in place to allow the community to easily get in contact with the coroner’s office.

“I believe if we all work together, we can make the community a better place,” Hicks said.

Hicks said he believes he is the best candidate because he has been in the community for the last 20 years.

“I know about 70% of the people, and they know me. Certain people just feel confident with certain people,” Hicks said.

Hicks noted that he participates in many community groups and activities.

Hicks is a member of the Bamberg County Planning Commission and serves as an executive committeeperson of the Bamberg County Democratic Party. Hicks is also the Democratic president of the Govan precinct.

Candidate Trey Benton could not be reached for an interview.

