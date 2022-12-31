'Timeless Treasure': Councilman wants poetry book to inspire

Santee Town Councilman Gregory King is putting his words into hardcover format with an upcoming book.

"Timeless Treasures" is a poetry book that for King can be used by its readers for when they’re looking for advice and guidance to lift them up.

"Just uncertain times now and a lot going on. A lot of discouragement in the environment and in the culture now. I just thought to write something to encourage people and inspire people,” King said.

"Something to uplift and encourage them, or cause them to see life in a different perspective, see what they're going through, and then give them space to be encouraged and know that they're not alone in their journey, no matter what situation. They can look to these poems and be inspired and be encouraged throughout life," King said.

The book will have different poems for different challenges in life. King says that a lot of the words of encouragement come from his faith.

"A Christian-based, themed underlay with biblical scripture background. Just encouragement based on it," King said.

"My experience and my love for Christ inspired me. Things that I went through in life, things that I've seen other people go through in life have inspired me to write and I just wanted to be a blessing to someone, I love helping people. I just want it to be an opportunity or way or an avenue to encourage people," King said.

King wants to use this book as a way to assist people who are also going through issues in life. Rather than fixating on them, look toward something spiritual that can guide you through whatever difficulties you’re facing.

“It helps to kind of take your mind off of what you're going through and see the greatest source,” King said.

“The theme and the overall goal is to look to Christ for your encouragement and source of strength throughout the worst times in your life," King said.

Making the book has been a milestone for King, who says he’s getting out of his comfort zone of a usually behind-the-scenes approach.

"This is a huge accomplishment, huge. I've never done anything like this before. I'm shy by nature, I'm quiet, usually in the background, never been out front doing anything like this or of this magnitude before,” King said.

He stumbled upon his love for and ability with poetry years ago through church and through him getting into his faith.

“I guess I would say since my high school years, kind of dibbled and dabbled in it. But then it wasn't serious until after I got into the church and gave my life to the Lord. I got serious about it and started looking up different things,” King said.

“I really wasn't an athletic person or anything like that. Once I got into church and picked up the pen, just started writing one day, and I was like, ‘Man, I got talent for this kind of thing’. I started writing poetry and it just blossomed from there," King said.

The experience creating his first book was one he cherishes. He loved the process of it all and enjoyed being a first-time author.

"It was a beautiful experience, best experience I've had. They were very prompt on what they expected of me, gave me an outline what I needed to present to them and give to them, and they've been a blessing throughout the whole process,” King said.

“They edited the book, gave me some challenges along the way to say, ‘Hey, think about doing this and think about doing that.' It was just a wonderful experience all the way around," King said.

He draws inspiration from some of the greats in poetry.

"Maya Angelou, of course, she's written a lot of inspirational things. When I was in high school, Edgar Allan Poe," King said.

He also was motivated to do the book through the things he’s dealt with in life. From losses in the family, to tribulations he faced as a child.

“It’s just a blessing and I'm very excited about it. After all that I've been through, a lot of people didn't think I was going to live when I had asthma while I was young. Going through that, and my mom dying and having to take care of her. I just wanted to be a blessing to a lot of people, as much people as I can," King said.

He shows his willingness to help and serve through also being on the council for the Town of Santee. He says that his love for the community he serves has kept him here throughout his years.

"Yeah, I love helping people. I love to serve and I wanted to find a way to help my community. I love the community, I grew up in the community, and it's something about that community that just draws me to it that wanted me to stay there," King said.

His book, "Timeless Treasures," is available on Amazon’s and Barnes and Noble’s websites.