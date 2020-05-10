Three seek to become Bamberg County clerk of court

“Practicing here for the last eight years, I have had need of the records and stuff our clerk keeps. Deeds and judgments, and various documents, and a lot of it was not accessible via the internet,” he said.

“The first thing is to get out records where the public can access them, not just for a public access reason, but to bring in potential investment. If an investor wants to look up property, it’d be nice if it was just freely available that they could do that. The second reason would be to get Forfeit Land Commission properties, properties in the name of the Forfeit Land Commission, back into the tax rolls, earning money for the county,” Ness said.

Ness noted his experience as an attorney

“I have direct contact with judges, solicitors, attorneys. I have filed hundreds of cases. I know the ins and outs of the courthouse, I know what the clerk’s job is and, basically, there would be no learning curve for me getting into the position,” Ness said.

Ness also noted his experience with the e-case filing system.

He listed the goals that he would hope to accomplish if elected.