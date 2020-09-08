Teacher raises back on table as SC senators discuss budget

The 89-year-old Florence Republican ran the meeting online from his home, demanding they wear ties and coats like they would if meeting in person. Leatherman told his colleagues he would not be on the Senate floor Sept. 15 when a two-week super-sized special session to deal with the budget and other matters begins to protect his health.

The Senate and the House agreed in May to pass a resolution allowing the state to continue to spend at current levels when the 2019-2020 budget year ended June 30 to give them more time to see what COVID-19 did to the economy. The House did pass a budge t in March expecting the state's boom times to continue, but the pandemic started.

In recent weeks, House leaders and the governor have suggested maintaining those spending levels at around $9 billion until a new General Assembly begins its session in January, worried money they agree to spend might in a few months not be there if the economy worsens.

But Sen. Vincent Sheheen said that if lawmakers keep delaying action, they may never do anything.

"We have an obligation to pass the budget as legislators in the state of South Carolina. If we don't pass a budget right now, we won't pass one," the Democrat from Camden said.