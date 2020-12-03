Tax sale cancellation to impact Orangeburg County budget

Orangeburg County property owners delinquent on their property taxes are encouraged to pay their outstanding taxes sooner rather than later despite the coronavirus-induced cancellation of the county's annual December delinquent tax sale.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said while the county has canceled its Dec. 7 delinquent tax sale, the action does not mean taxpayers are not responsible for paying taxes on those properties.
"They still have to pay those before they can pay the 2020 taxes," Young said, adding the county is planning to hold the delinquent sale most likely in February 2021. "If we are not able to produce a sale by March and have to forego it to next December, they would have to pay twice as much. They are delaying the inevitable."
Young said he could not estimate the amount of monies owed in delinquent taxes as county residents continue to come in to pay their late taxes, but he said this year the county has less properties to sell.
The cancellation of the sale is going to have an impact on the county's budget, Young said.
He estimates the delayed sale will cause a $200,000 to $300,000 budget shortfall, but he is expecting much of that to be offset as the county anticipated purchasing changes in the budget due to the coronavirus.
"It will cause a shift in the budget," Young said.
For example, he said COVID has reduced the county's budgeted monies for travel since many events have been cancelled.
"This fiscal year you could not anticipate how long COVID would last," Young said, noting that typically when a new fiscal year begins monies are opened up for expenses.
But due to COVID, Young said expenditures have had to be approved systematically to ensure monies were available for COVID expenses.
The budgetary issues do not take precedence over the health and safety of attendees, Young said
Over 400 registered bidders from states and counties identified as hot spot areas were scheduled to be in attendance at the Dec. 7 event.
Young estimates that about 95% of the attendees at the sale will be from outside of Orangeburg County.
"We did not make this decision lightly," Young said. "The county will continue to closely evaluate COVID-19’s hot spots so we can determine a date to safely reschedule the sale."
"The county cannot, in good conscience, bring together a large group of people with varying degrees of susceptibility during flu season, and who are coming from hotspot areas," Young said. "This decision was also made to protect the healthcare resources our citizens may need as we are in the midst of a COVID-19 surge."
Young said the county has looked at virtual options to hold the sale, but decided against such an option at this moment in time.
Young said the county will continue to update citizens and bidders as more information becomes available.
The delinquent tax sale cancellation does not impact those who have taxes due for the current 2020 tax year.
The penalties for the payment of taxes owed for 2020 remain the same as every year with increasing late penalties added in three-month intervals.
