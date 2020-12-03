Tax sale cancellation to impact Orangeburg County budget

Orangeburg County property owners delinquent on their property taxes are encouraged to pay their outstanding taxes sooner rather than later despite the coronavirus-induced cancellation of the county's annual December delinquent tax sale.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said while the county has canceled its Dec. 7 delinquent tax sale, the action does not mean taxpayers are not responsible for paying taxes on those properties.

"They still have to pay those before they can pay the 2020 taxes," Young said, adding the county is planning to hold the delinquent sale most likely in February 2021. "If we are not able to produce a sale by March and have to forego it to next December, they would have to pay twice as much. They are delaying the inevitable."

Young said he could not estimate the amount of monies owed in delinquent taxes as county residents continue to come in to pay their late taxes, but he said this year the county has less properties to sell.

The cancellation of the sale is going to have an impact on the county's budget, Young said.