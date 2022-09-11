Special elections Sept. 13 in Norway and Elloree

Special elections will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the towns of Elloree and Norway.

Elloree

A special election will be held Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of former Elloree Town Council member Laurence Livingston.

Livingston resigned from Seat 2. The seat carries a four-year term, which expires in November 2023.

Filing for the seat ended July 27. Lakeisha P. Ellison was the sole candidate who filed.

Only voters living in that particular district can vote for candidates seeking the town council seat in the district.

They can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elloree Elementary School, 200 Warrior Drive in Elloree

Norway

A special election will be held Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of former Norway town councilwoman Shirley Spires.

Spires resigned from Seat 4 on Norway Town Council. Her seat carries a four-year term, which expires in November 2025.

Filing for the seat ended July 27. No one filed for the seat.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls has said the election will be held with only write-in spaces. The person with the most write-in votes will be declared the winner.

Only voters living in a particular district can vote for candidates seeking the town council seat in that district.

They can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Norway Senior Center, 105 St. John Ave. in Norway.

A referendum will also be held Sept. 13 asking all voters in the Town of Norway if they want to move from single-member council districts to electing members at-large, with all voters being able to vote for all council seats.

All voters living within the town limits will be able to vote on the referendum question.

Norway Town Council on July 11 gave first-reading approval to the ordinance to move from single-member districts to all members of council being elected from the town in at-large voting.

A final second reading was given at an Aug. 1 council meeting during which Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons said she was overriding the votes of two council members who voted to amend the ordinance to take the referendum question off of the ballot.

The Municipal Association of South Carolina later deemed that while the town had a strong-mayor, weak-council form of municipal government, Clemons has no authority to override votes.

As of this past Thursday, however, Smalls said the referendum question remained on the ballot.

"It's still on the ballot because we have to get ballot information a certain time in order to get the ballots ready for the election. You're talking about an election that's going to be next week. So, yes, we already got the information, and we have not received any information on any changes. So if there's no changes, then we're good to go," Smalls said.

Clemons has said that if the ordinance is approved, it will go into effect during the November 2023 election.