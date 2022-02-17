Southern Carolina Alliance working on 11 projects, leads

Bamberg County Council learned during its Feb. 7 meeting what an economic development group is doing to help bring jobs and industrial development to Bamberg and the six other counties it serves.

Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance Project Manager Garrett Dragano gave a report, stating that the economic development group had 67 active projects and leads over its seven-county service area.

SCA serves Bamberg, Allendale, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.

“We currently have 14 new projects and leads over the region as of 2022. We have submitted 32 properties and have made 14 property visits with projects,” he said.

“For Bamberg County, we have currently 11 active projects and leads. Some of those were carried over from 2021. We have two submitted properties for Bamberg County currently, and we’ve made three site visits with projects,” Dragano said.

He said SC Oak to Barrel LLC has been interviewing job applications and hopes to start operations by the end of February. The company has announced it would invest $6.8 million and create 122 new jobs at the former Black Water Barrels plant at 3914 Bamberg Highway.

“We continue to work on infrastructure improvements at the Wolf industrial site, and the Southern Carolina Alliance is still looking for a Palmetto Pride (litter) coordinator. So that information can be found on our website and social media. We still encourage folks to reach out if they’re interested in that position,” Dragano said.

Finance

County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave the December financial report, stating the county had $ $470,187.58 in income and expenditures of $1,007,465.35, leaving a negative balance of $537,277.77. When the negative bank balance at the end of November ($102,498.22) was added, the county’s regular account stood at a negative $434,779.55.

County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported that the county’s general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of December of $3,752,647, with expenses coming in at $4,012,974, for a negative general fund balance of $260,327.

Thomas said a negative balance was “expected around this time.”

“Look forward for the revenues to be picking up in January and upcoming months as well,” he said.

County Controller Gina Smith has said that despite a negative balance in the general fund, the county will have a fund balance on hand because the bulk of the county's revenue is taxes, which largely come in during December and January.

During the Feb. 7 meeting, Smith reported on the $27,146.74 refund the county had to make to CSX Transportation Inc. following the outcome of the state Supreme Court case: CSX Transportation Inc. vs. S.C. Department of Revenue.

“The Department of Revenue is responsible for putting values on railroad property. So CSX sued the Department of Revenue. This went on ... for a period of four or five tax years,” Smith said.

“In the end, it wound up in the Supreme Court and last summer, the Supreme Court issued a ruling basically siding with CSX and saying that the methodologies that were used to appraise certain properties were wrong and that these counties would have to go back and refund. I think statewide it amounted to about $35 million,” she said.

The controller said she was able to negotiate the payment of the county’s refund with CSX legal counsel.

County Administrator Joey Preston said, “This isn’t specific to Bamberg County. This was a statewide appeal. So every county in South Carolina that had a CSX railroad is what they appealed. So they appealed everything. This was our debt. You’ve got every county in the state that had to go back and comply with what the Department of Revenue said.”

Administrator's report

Preston gave a COVID report, stating that 61.6% of county residents have had at least one vaccine, with 54% having had their second dose. The percentages reflect all citizens ages 5 and over, who are all now eligible for the vaccine.

Children ages 5 to 11 are ligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Booster shots are also permitted and recommended for those 12 and older, he said, noting that 86% of county employees have been vaccinated.

The administrator also gave an update on the work on bridges along U.S. Highway 601.

“He said, “Contractors are working toward finishing the Little Salkehatchie River Bridge by the end of this month, or the first week of March. That’s what they’re saying. Once they finish that, they’re going to proceed with Lemon Creek Bridge.”

“They're supposed to give us several days’ notice as to when they’re going to get down and start on that one, but of course they say all this is dependent upon the weather,” the administrator said.

Preston also gave an update on the work to begin courthouse renovations, including the removal of county offices from the building into a modular unit.

“The modular unit is on its way. It should be here by the end of the month. We’ve been meeting with department heads to talk about the transition,” he said, noting that the county is also working with the South Carolina Court Administration to hammer out court scheduling.

“Now that we have a schedule, we can present it to the Court Administration, and they can work with us and help us try to figure out how to get through the weeds and get those offices moved out so we can clear the building and start working on it,” he said.

Preston also gave an update on Bamberg County Airport.

“Crosswinds Aviation has placed and hired a pilot in Bamberg. ... He’s working inside what we call the old Tobul hangar. We had an airplane that was placed here and paid taxes. Well, we have another one coming to us. I’ve been told its (approximately) $2 million, that’s the big tax notice that’s going to be coming back to Bamberg County and to the school and to Denmark Tech,” he said, noting that the company has also purchased several vehicles that are being registered in the county.

“We’ve just leased some square footage in (what) we call it the fixed-based operator hangar. We just finished renovating it. A gentleman is moving his plane in from California. He signed a lease last month. We’ve got space for one more plane in our hangar, which means we’re looking to create some more hangar space. ... You get 10, you get federal money,” Preston said.

Also, council has approved a resolution that names the field of the Bamberg County Airport Tobul Field in recognition of the Tobul family. A field dedication day has been set for March 22 with a time to be announced, Preston said.

The administrator also presented the council with maps of several state roads that the C-Fund Committee has approved work on, including a 0.75-mile stretch of road on U.S. Highway 301 from Lacey to Forest.

The C-Fund committee also approved $100,000 in monies for the graveling of roads, he said.

“That’s enough to do about 2-1/2 miles of road. So we’re going to be working on getting that gravel out. ... There’s some other state money (approximately $1.2 million) that’s coming to us that’s going to allow us to be able to resurface all the streets within the campus of Denmark Tech,” Preston said.

A list of the state roads that the C-Fund Committee approved for resurfacing can be found at https://www.bambergcountysc.gov/presentations.

Preston said the county will be looking at the addition of 29 Cardinal Road in Denmark into its county maintenance system.

“In order for us to be able to work on that road, we have to add it to our roads. So we’re going to do an ordinance for first reading, second reading, third reading and a public hearing to add that one to our list so that we can take it up with the C-fund Committee,” he said, noting that 100 Rome St. in Denmark is also slated for repair.

“The road will be graded and the ditches cleaned out,” he said in an email.

Other business

Approved a resolution to express sympathy upon the death of former coroner Willard “Billy” Duncan, the first African American to hold countywide office in Bamberg. He died Jan. 17.

Approved a resolution recognizing February as Black History Month.

Received as information the following council member standing committee appointments for 2022: Administrative/Finance — Chairman Spencer Donaldson, Dr. Jonathan Goodman II and Larry Haynes; Personnel/Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare/ Intergovernmental Relations — Sharon Hammond, Evert Comer Jr. and Haynes; Public Service/County Planning — Chairman Comer, Phil Myers and Goodman; Justice and Public Safety — Chairman Clint Carter, Myers and Donaldson; Solid Waste/Recycling — Chairman Haynes, Carter and Goodman.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

