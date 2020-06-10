Scott's challenge: Uniting Senate GOP behind police overhaul

"None of us have had the experience of being an African American in this country and dealing with this discrimination," McConnell, who is up for reelection alongside Trump, told reporters. "I think the best way for the Senate Republicans to go forward on this is to listen to one of our own, who's had these experiences."

McConnell spoke after Scott finished briefing Senate Republicans on the legislation, which in part would establish a national database for police misconduct. Floyd's brother, Philonise, challenged Congress Wednesday to "stop the pain" with police reforms. Scott said he was talking with the White House, but not Trump so far, to agree on a package of legislation.

The 54-year-old former House member describes himself as "the son of a son of a son of a slave," a descendant of a West African family who arrived in the U.S. aboard a slave ship, probably in Charleston, S.C., two centuries ago.

"For all of my life and for all of my family's heritage, we had tried to avoid being confrontational," Scott writes in "Opportunity Knocks: How Hard Work, Community and Business Can Improve Lives and End Poverty." "Always, we believed, the primary aim should be to find common ground in order to move forward."