Scott Talks Dems’ Spending and IRS Plans, Police Reform on America’s Newsroom

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) joined Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Fox News to discuss how the Democrats’ reckless spending spree, and their plan to pay for it by enlarging the IRS, will harm American families. He also pushed back on efforts to nationalize and defund law enforcement.

On Democrats’ reckless spending … “There’s no way this is going to cost zero for the American people. Here’s what we know: A $2 trillion [bill] — or the largest tax increase in American history — is not free. … [The] cost to the average American family goes through the ceiling, [with] tens of thousands of dollars of additional debt being added to every single household in America. This is failed leadership and a one-way ticket to socialism. … it only helps hook more people on a government paycheck. That’s bad for their futures; it’s bad for their kids.”

“Here’s what I know about government handouts: If you can do it yourself, you should. If you cannot, it’s a different question. … [This plan would] get more people disconnected from work [and] more dependent on the government, and that’s bad for their lives.”