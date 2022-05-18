 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Carson wins Calhoun council primary

Richard Carson came out as the winner Tuesday in a special Republican primary for the District 1 seat left vacant by the death of former Calhoun County Council Chairman David Summers.

Carson, Lynn B. Doster and Gary Porth, all Republicans, vied for the seat that was held by Summers, who died Feb. 26.

Carson secured 55% of the vote with 178 ballots cast in his favor, followed by Doster, who netted 27% of the vote with 87 ballots cast in her favor. Porth got 17% with 56 votes.

3 GOP candidates vying to succeed Summers on Calhoun council

"Richard Carson and Ronald Johnson will be moving forward to the July 12 special election," said Shayla Jenkins, director of the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections Office.

Johnson is the lone Democrat running for the District 1 seat.

Cameron, Creston, Lone Star, Midway and St. Matthews were the precincts participating in Tuesday's primary.

Tuesday's election results are scheduled to be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office located at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, in St. Matthews.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

