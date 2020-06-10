Primary over, Harrison challenges Sen. Graham to debates

Following his victory, Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he was "just getting warmed up" for the November election, which he said would "provide voters with a stark choice between the Democrats' socialist agenda or security and prosperity through free enterprise and security."

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old Harrison congratulated Graham but said in a news release that South Carolina voters are "fed up with Lindsey taking this seat for granted, and they are demanding a senator who will put their needs ahead of his own."

Harrison, an associate chairman with the Democratic National Committee and former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, has from the start aimed to draw national attention. That has helped him to spur the fundraising and grassroots organizing that is crucial to flipping a Senate seat in the deeply red state.

He received backing from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee last spring and has since gotten support from former Vice President and presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as well as former 2020 hopefuls U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.