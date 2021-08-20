Orangeburg facilities impress congressman; Wilson concerned about Afghanistan

The congressman said it is even more serious that Afghanistan will likely become for terrorists “a safe haven to again attack the United States.”

“I appreciate so much that our military has protected us for 20 years, but 20 years ago there was an attack on America with 3,000 Americans murdered from a cave in Afghanistan. So we should have learned from that to make sure that there could not be future attacks from Afghanistan. That was the reason we were there, so that wouldn’t occur again,” Wilson said.

The congressman also weighed in on the Senate passing both a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a budget resolution that paves the way for Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes funds for social and environmental programs.

Wilson said both bills have a good chance of getting through Congress, something that has him very concerned.

“I’m very concerned by how large they are. By being trillions of dollars, the consequence of that is inflation. We already have the highest rate of inflation in 20 years. In fact, sadly, inflation is outpacing income. And then we see the cost of gasoline has gone up 41.78% in the last year. Over and over again, we’ve got other basic necessities that inflation is taking hold (of),” he said.