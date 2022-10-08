Orangeburg DPU gets green light to take over sewer system

Orangeburg City Council unanimously authorized the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities to receive the Northwood Estates' aging sewer system.

The utility will take ownership of the system Oct. 1.

"It is an opportunity to settle a 20-year issue for the City of Orangeburg and for residents of Orangeburg County and particularly the Northwood Estates community," DPU Manager Warren Harley said during council's Sept. 20 meeting.

"We have worked out all the details. Great thanks to our city attorney who has helped us navigate a really difficult situation but got the protections we were seeking. I am comfortable telling you we are prepared to move forward and begin to operate the system."

Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt said, "Thank you Lord for providing for those people in Northwood Estates."

"They have gone through so much," Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said. "This has been a long task."

The city-owned utility announced in March 2022 that it was taking over the system and was expecting to officially have complete ownership June 1. The process took longer than anticipated.

As part of the transition, DPU did not purchase the existing infrastructure as it was strictly a transfer of ownership.

DPU already supplies electricity, gas and water to the neighborhood.

Upon taking over the system, DPU will begin evaluating it and put in place funding to help remedy problems.

Orangeburg County will help pay about $700,000 for system stabilization. Harley thanked Orangeburg County Council for its contribution toward the project.

There will also be an effort to get federal funding to address the system. Funding from the county, state and federal grants are expected to suffice to help remedy the system, according to utility officials.

UDPU officials expect minimal impact to current ratepayers as it takes on the system.

Residents of Orangeburg's Northwood Estates have long been concerned about the aging private sewer system.

The Northwood Estates System has been privately owned since the creation of the neighborhood.

The system was owned and operated by Midlands Utilities, which became Synergy Utilities. Synergy was responsible for collection and keeping the lines maintained.

DPU was paid to transport and treat the wastewater from the system.

The system’s high sewage-treatment costs have been blamed on groundwater infiltration, which led to customers having to pay for the treatment of the extra water that entered the sewer system.

Synergy defended its maintenance of the system.

Synergy ended up being purchased by South Carolina Water Utilities Inc. and the new owner agreed to give the system up.

DPU has consistently said it has been an ardent supporter of the residents of Northwood Estates as they have sought to lessen their monthly sewer bills.

The utility offered the system owners use of equipment and account data, hosted meetings and used significant DPU resources in pursuit of a resolution.

The opportunity to take over the system was brought about through the efforts of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation, including former Sen. John Matthews, the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff and the S.C. Public Service Commission.

Northwood Estates residents are hoping the changes mean lower bills, a healthier water system and better service.

Several years ago, Orangeburg County paid to have the system evaluated. At that time, the estimate to repair the system was approximately $2.1 million.

DPU officials say the system needs infiltration mitigation, as a large percentage of the discharge is groundwater.

This would include reworking of all existing taps, manhole repairs and pump station upgrades. New collection infrastructure in certain areas of the neighborhood will be installed.

DPU will begin engaging engineers to craft a rehabilitation plan once all legal particulars have been completed.