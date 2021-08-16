Orangeburg County Council: Masks required in county buildings; ‘Our hospital’s ICU numbers are rising daily,’ admin. says

Orangeburg County will now require people to wear masks in county buildings and county vehicles due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.
“This one is based on the gradual rise of the Delta variant across the state and our hospital’s ICU numbers are rising daily,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
“We are starting with our buildings, because we can't afford to lose staff with positive tests and them having to quarantine,” he said.
County Council unanimously agreed Monday to an emergency ordinance requiring the use of face coverings for people conducting business in county buildings and in county vehicles.
An emergency ordinance only requires one reading to become law. The ordinance is in effect for 60 days unless the county ends it earlier.
Council also passed an emergency ordinance allowing it to continue holding meetings electronically.
According to DHEC, a high incident rate of the COVID-19 virus is 200 cases per 100,000 people. The Orangeburg County rate is 479.3 per 100,000. That’s more than 100 points higher than a week ago, County Attorney D'Anne Haydel said.
The Regional Medical Center currently has 15 beds occupied by COVID patients. The week before, it was 12.
Four beds are occupied in the hospital's intensive care unit. The previous week, there was one. There is one person on a ventilator, compared to none the week before, Haydel said.
Young said there can often be long lines when people conduct business in county buildings. That can cause people to have to wait in close proximity to others, making the risk of spread greater.
The ordinance does not mandate masks be worn at business establishments within the county. That decision is left up to each individual business.
People visiting Orangeburg County’s courthouse and courtrooms will have to continue wearing masks, as previously ordered by S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Wayne Beatty.
The county’s earlier mask mandate was based on the state of emergency declarations issued by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
But an executive order by McMaster in May ended the state of emergency declaration. Local governments were required to find their own justifications for mask mandates.
At the time, the number of cases was declining.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environment Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the use of cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Masks are still encouraged in indoor public places.
The CDC also recommends everyone eligible get vaccinated.
“I rather be walking and wearing a mask than lying in bed and wearing a ventilator,” County Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith said. “Let's get vaccinated.”
The City of Orangeburg will take up a mask covering ordinance at its Tuesday meeting. The city mandated masks be worn in city buildings even after the governor's May executive order.
Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.