Orangeburg County Council: Masks required in county buildings; ‘Our hospital’s ICU numbers are rising daily,’ admin. says

Four beds are occupied in the hospital's intensive care unit. The previous week, there was one. There is one person on a ventilator, compared to none the week before, Haydel said.

Young said there can often be long lines when people conduct business in county buildings. That can cause people to have to wait in close proximity to others, making the risk of spread greater.

The ordinance does not mandate masks be worn at business establishments within the county. That decision is left up to each individual business.

People visiting Orangeburg County’s courthouse and courtrooms will have to continue wearing masks, as previously ordered by S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Wayne Beatty.

The county’s earlier mask mandate was based on the state of emergency declarations issued by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

But an executive order by McMaster in May ended the state of emergency declaration. Local governments were required to find their own justifications for mask mandates.

At the time, the number of cases was declining.