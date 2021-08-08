Orangeburg County audit shows strong fund balance for 'rainy day'

Orangeburg County's general fund balance through the end of June 2020 was in a healthy position, leaving the county with a good "rainy day" fund, according to the county's 2019-2020 financial audit.
According to its financial audit, the county saw an increase of $1,893,661 in its fund balance for 2019-2020. The increase helped raise the county's year-end fund balance to $8,036,604.
"We are getting healthier there," Orangeburg County Comptroller Gary Cooke told Orangeburg County Council Thursday during a special called meeting on the presentation of the audit. "The ratings services like Fitch and Moody's and Standard and Poor's have all encouraged us."
"It helps us when we go out to get bonds," Cooke explained. "It helps us get better interest rates and save money for the county. We have been able to improve that a little bit."
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said that when he arrived as administrator about a decade ago, the county's fund balance was about $800,000.
"We have been trying to push the fund balance in the right direction," Young said. "We still have a long ways to go but we are going in the right direction."
Cooke said the importance of maintaining an adequate fund balance has been heightened due to the pandemic, which is a reminder that "things can happen beyond our control."
"We have to have that rainy day ability to draw fund resources to cover the county's general operations during those downturn times," Cooke said.
Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith asked if the fund balance would be able to carry the county forward for three or four months in the event of catastrophic event.
Cooke said the funds would help the county over a 2-1/2 to three-month duration for operations assuming expenditures are normal.
"The good thing is that Mr. Young is always attentive to managing expenditures when he sees things turning down," Cooke said. "He manages that very well and cuts back on the more discretionary types of expenditures."
Cooke said the county's strong fund balance can be seen in its attractiveness to banks when it decides to go onto the bond market. He says recently it received a 0.88% interest rate on borrowing.
"The county is receiving multiple proposals when they borrow now," Cooke said. "It is nothing for us to get four or five, maybe six, proposals that are all in very good interest rate range and we are able to pick the one that fits us the best, which in all cases is the lowest rate out there."
"When you have multiple banks that are saying we want to be a part of Orangeburg County's future and giving us so good rates speaks very highly of the direction we are moving," Cooke said.
Audit overview
As far as the accuracy of the audit and county's financial statements, Charlotte Allen of WebsterRogers noted the audit received a clean or unmodified opinion, meaning that all its financial statements were accurate and a reliable indication of the county's financial position.
"That is a clean opinion and you can't ask for better," Allen said.
Allen said there were some findings or deficiencies in internal controls, one of which was a material weakness related to the reconciliation of bank statements in a timely manner. A material weakness is the most serious of audit findings.
"If you can't do that, it makes it impossible to audit the financial statements," Allen said.
She also noted there were a couple of significant deficiencies in internal controls, which are less severe than a material weakness.
Allen said the findings in the county's audit can be primarily blamed on the county's transitioning to new software in its treasurer's office as well as the transition of new leadership in the treasurer's office. COVID was also cited as a reason the audit was completed later than normal.
Allen said the biggest challenge facing the county and its audit was the retirement of former county treasurer Steve Summers in January 2018. She said the retirement left a significant gap in institutional knowledge in the position.
"Part of the problem started when your former treasurer retired and that handover was not a graceful one," Allen said.
Allen said Summers did most of the work in the office that is typically assigned to a deputy treasurer. She said as a result, the deputy treasurer was not kept abreast of the work she had to do.
"She had a very steep learning curve after his departure," Allen said. "There were things she needed to do that she had no idea she needed to do."
Allen said the county's new treasurer, Matt Stokes, was also not aware of the tasks because he was newly elected.
"It has caused a fair amount of disruption," Allen said. "The last couple of years have clarified that they have more of an action plan and hope to be ready for the financial statement close by the end of August."
Allen said another challenge was the transition into new software for the treasurer's office. Data entry has been manually done.
Cooke said the county is getting the automated bank reconciliation process in place, and is going to have individuals trained in the software to have bank reconciliation statements done in a more efficient manner.
"They have so many bank accounts there to work with," Cooke said. "They are slowly pairing down the number of accounts. It has been a monumental task to get all that done."
Cooke said he is confident that the department will be able to meet the current audit deadline of Dec. 31, 2021.
"They are all aware it will take hard work to get it done," Cooke said. "They have shown me up to this point, the dedication to do that."
"I have high hopes that your next audit will be pretty close on the heels of this one and that you will be up to speed and on time," Allen said.
Allen also noted the county's need to hire at least one professional accountant or several accountants to help ensure its financial record keeping runs more smoothly.
"You don't have enough degreed accountants to really devote the time to this at this juncture," Allen said.
Young said the county does have plans to hire additional accountants for its treasurer's office.
Allen said one example where an accountant's expertise would prove beneficial is with grants.
She said in the past the county would often set up new special revenue fund for new grants.
"The problem with that is keeping up with them when the need for them is over," Allen said. "For example, the general fund may have advanced some funds to do the project, but then the special revenue fund never reimbursed the general fund, so the fund is still existing in there with fund balance, or cash or possibly payable in there. It just has not come to a natural end."