Orangeburg County audit shows strong fund balance for 'rainy day'

Cooke said he is confident that the department will be able to meet the current audit deadline of Dec. 31, 2021.

"They are all aware it will take hard work to get it done," Cooke said. "They have shown me up to this point, the dedication to do that."

"I have high hopes that your next audit will be pretty close on the heels of this one and that you will be up to speed and on time," Allen said.

Allen also noted the county's need to hire at least one professional accountant or several accountants to help ensure its financial record keeping runs more smoothly.

"You don't have enough degreed accountants to really devote the time to this at this juncture," Allen said.

Young said the county does have plans to hire additional accountants for its treasurer's office.

Allen said one example where an accountant's expertise would prove beneficial is with grants.

She said in the past the county would often set up new special revenue fund for new grants.