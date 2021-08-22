No action by locals on state ethics fines

Included in a separate Post and Courier report on Aug. 15 regarding fines owed to the State Ethics Commission was Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall, who the newspaper cited as having missed the deadline to file her annual financial disclosure eight times between 2009-19, along with other necessary campaign reports.

The newspaper also reported that during a June hearing, commission investigators testified that they called, emailed and wrote letters to Marshall. One said he reached Marshall just once, over the phone, when she pledged to file the required reports. She eventually did in January.

The newspaper said that while Marshall said in a text message that she hadn't rushed to file a 2016 campaign report because she didn’t raise money for that race, she declined to address her failure to file several years’ worth of ethics disclosures until this year.

The State Ethics Commission handed Marshall a new, $22,600 judgment in July for neglecting her disclosures. If Marshall fails to pay, she will be the next local public official added to the Debtors List.

Walker said in an email on Wednesday that Marshall had not made contact with the commission since the Aug. 15 newspaper report.

"No. She still owes the full amount ($22,600)," Walker said.

The current amount of penalty due may differ from the judgment amount as a result of partial payments or accrual of additional penalty. Since the last update, some may have resolved their debts and may be in the process of being removed from the Debtors List.

