McMaster, lawmakers want to close ethics loopholes

One of those senators, Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill, was angered when he read about the conduct of gas authorities in his corner of the state.

"Obviously, these are very serious lapses in judgment and insufficient accountability in spending ratepayer money," Climer said. "… This behavior cannot stand."

The other senators who filed the bill are Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, a possible candidate for governor in 2022; and state Sen. Ross Turner, R-Greenville.

"I think this is a quick response to what you disclosed, but this can't be the only thing," Massey told the newspaper. "There has got to be greater efforts to continue with ethics reform. People are naturally skeptical of elected officials anyway. But this system we have doesn't work if you don't have trust. If there are steps we can take to regain some of that trust, we need to do that."

The Post and Courier is working with a team of community papers across the state, including The Times and Democrat, to expose corruption, especially in rural areas where special purpose districts often supply important public services such as water and power.