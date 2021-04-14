McMaster: $10.5M to help fund S.C. charter schools, workforce development

"The South Carolina Public Charter School District is grateful to Governor McMaster for his long-time support of public charter schools and for putting kids first,” said South Carolina Public Charter School District Superintendent Chris Neeley. “We are thankful for the Governor's award of $9 million in GEER funds for our students during this unprecedented year of rapid growth and demand for public charter schools in South Carolina. His support will ensure we can continue to provide our students a high-quality education in a safe and in-person setting."

“I am thankful to Governor McMaster for his unwavering support for the tens of thousands of public charter school students across South Carolina,” said Erskine Superintendent and CEO Cameron Runyan. “These funds will ensure that South Carolina families who chose a charter school as their preferred educational option during the COVID pandemic will be able to safely and effectively finish out the school year.”