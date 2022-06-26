Legislators: Budget strikes balance with state, local needs

Money for projects and initiatives ranging from road improvements to tuition mitigation will be funneled into the local area from the state’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.

Local legislators said they are excited about the chance to improve everything from education to infrastructure while work to improve the quality of life continues.

“We worked on a lot of important legislation, but I certainly think that the budget is the work that I might be most proud of, quite frankly,” Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, said.

“I think that we were able to balance and certainly make sure that our local needs were identified and taken care of this year, but also really be able to do some great things statewide that hadn’t been done in some time,” he said.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said, “I’m quite satisfied with how Orangeburg County came out in this budget. From a House perspective, I’m very satisfied with what we were able to do. Everybody’s talking about the tax relief and all of that, but I’m just glad that we were able to do what we could as far as education, the K-12.”

“What we tried to do ... is focus those state dollars on classrooms and on teachers and give more money to rural and poor school districts,” she said.

Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell, whose district includes a portion of Orangeburg, said he is also pleased with this year’s budget, with the addition of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds making much-needed development projects possible.

“It’s a great addition to our regular budgets for the time being. We had money from the American Rescue Plan and also other entities that are allowing us to get the money to do some infrastructure and some projects that we’ve been waiting a long time for. I think it’s good,” Hosey said.

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg said, “I think we fared well. All of those projects are worthwhile and will improve the quality of life in the area.”

Ott said, “We were able to give about a billion dollars in tax rebates this year. So that's going to be money coming directly back to the taxpayers that they can put in their pockets. But, at the same time, we also passed substantial income tax decreases. So that's pretty huge, and that's something that I've been really advocating for quite some time for,” he said.

The budget includes $250 million statewide for local roads, with Orangeburg getting approximately $11.2 million added to its county transportation committee fund and Bamberg and Calhoun counties getting $2.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively.

“We're sending additional dollars back to our local county CTCs. That's going to be huge because those dollars can be used locally. Those decisions can be made locally. Sometimes the DOT process is almost too bureaucratic, but sending that money directly to the CTCs is going to be huge,” Ott said.

Cobb-Hunter said, “In Orangeburg County, we’re going to get about $11.2 million for the CTC. That’s a lot of money, but given that we are a county that is 1,100 square miles, it’ll help, but there will still be needs.”

Orangeburg County also has the following: $655,000 for sewer service on Hidden Valley and Essex road areas; $1 million for renovation of the Holly Hill Service Center; $500,000 for property for a spec building in western Orangeburg County, plus $4 million for the building, and $450,000 for the placement of a roof at the Samaritan House homeless shelter.

There is also money allocated for Railroad Corner redevelopment in Orangeburg with $250,000 for a civil rights museum, along with $500,000 to finish development of the Lake Edisto Park, $10,000 for a Department of Public Utilities water study and $1 million for the Orangeburg County Council on Aging senior center.

The budget also includes $350,000 for Whittaker Park upgrades.

Ott said, “I was able locally to get some much-needed dollars for Calhoun and Orangeburg counties directly. We were able to get almost $400,000 directed toward the Whittaker community that I worked with Orangeburg County on to identify some needs that needed to be addressed there. So we're moving in that direction.”

He continued, “We've (also) got recreational funds for the rec department and things like a walking trail in Calhoun County and painting for the renovations and the cleanup along the railroad cut.”

Ott touted the state raising the minimum a first-year teacher is paid to $40,000.

“We’ve got to continue that. That’s not enough. We’ve got to figure out ways to retain our teachers, but this was a big step,” he said.

Increasing the starting salary for state law enforcement and correctional officers to $43,500 was also something needed, Ott said.

“We’ve got to get teachers and law enforcement re-engaged. So we’ve got to give them salaries that can attract them to come and do that work” he said.

Ott also touted a 3% salary increase for state employees, along with a $1,500 bonus, with Cobb-Hunter stating that the 3% increase is the largest pay raise state employees have had in six years.

“While I appreciate the 3%, I’m just committed to us doing better because our state employee workforce has just been toiling away through the pandemic and everything else. I’m still not convinced that we are doing all that we can to compensate state employees, especially those who make under $50,000. That’s 75% of our state employee workforce,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter continued, “My goal is to work with that 75% of state employees to get them as much compensation as we can because I think they deserve it. I always have and will continue for as long as I’m there to fight for state employee pay raises.”

She has also included in the state budget a proviso directing the Medical University of South Carolina and the Medical University Hospital Authority to partner with the Regional Medical Center for research and improved access to care in rural and underserved communities.

“The one thing that we’ve done in South Carolina that I’m very proud of is the telehealth medicine system that we have statewide. So I put this proviso in there because I’m concerned about improving access to care in rural and underserved communities,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Also from the budget, she said Orangeburg County will get $516,000 from the state’s Rural County Stabilization Fund and $3.6 million in local government funds.

Bamberg County received $4 million for a new speculative building at its CrossRhodes Industrial Park and will also receive money for a reduction in its school indebtedness.

Hutto said the $5 million for school indebtedness had initially been set aside from the state’s settlement with the Savannah River Site for Bamberg County Airport improvements before Gov. Henry McMaster approved its use for the other purpose.

“Bamberg is still getting the money allocated to them, it’s just for another purpose,” Hutto said.

Education

Cobb-Hunter, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and its Higher Education Subcommittee, said she is pleased with what local colleges and universities received in the budget.

She said South Carolina State University, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Denmark Technical College will receive one-time funds for facilities maintenance, renovation and replacement.

“We gave $33 million to South Carolina State for maintenance, renovation and replacement,” she said, along with $5 million for Denmark Tech and $4.7 million for OCtech.

OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said during a recent OCtech Area Commission meeting that the money would potentially be used for the renovation and repair of Buildings A through J, but also give the college an opportunity to spruce up the campus.

“Some of that’s electrical and mechanical, but some of that will also allow us to renovate classroom space in a segment of the campus that really has not had that attention over the course of the last 20-plus years. We’re excited about that,” Tobin said.

OCtech also received $8 million for a new advanced manufacturing building. Tobin informed Area Commission members it’s still approximately three years out from being built.

Cobb-Hunter said the S.C. Technical College System received $7 million in new recurring dollars, a part of which would assist Orangeburg-Calhoun and Denmark technical colleges with tuition mitigation. She said S.C. State received $1.3 million in tuition-mitigation funding.

S.C. State Public Information Officer Sam Watson said, “While the administration is still awaiting official confirmation on the overall picture, the legislature has devoted considerable resources to South Carolina State University for 2022-23.”

Cobb-Hunter said, “The other thing under higher ed that will help all these students is the $70 million that we put in needs-based grants. That’s the pot of money that students who have financial needs can access.”

“Then for private institutions like Claflin University, we put in the tuition-grants program $20 million. So students who attend Claflin and other private institutions will be able to apply for that,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter said the Orangeburg County School District also received $5.1 million in this year’s budget.

“Overall, we did pretty well. The one regret I have is that we were not able to allocate monies statewide for Habitat for Humanity. ... I’m hopeful that if there is a surplus that we can revisit and come up with some solution. The work that Habitat does in Orangeburg County and around the state in addressing the lack of affordable housing is one that deserves state support,” she said.

The legislature will address Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget vetoes on Tuesday.

Veterans home,

interstate widening

Cobb-Hunter said Orangeburg County Veteran Affairs’ application to the Veterans Administration for an $80 million veterans home, which would be located on U.S. 301 near Interstate 26, also got an added boost in the state budget.

“As a part of that, there’s a $30 million match that is required of the state by the feds. The state has to match $30 million as part of the application process. That $30 million that is needed for the Orangeburg County Veterans Nursing Home is also included in this budget,” Cobb-Hunter said.

She said the widening of part of the state’s interstate highway system is also included in this year’s budget.

“We added about a billion dollars in additional state road funding from ARPA. I am very pleased to say ... there are two significant interstate projects included: 70 miles of I-26 and 33 miles of I-95. What that ARPA money does is speed up the timeline for those roads,” Cobb-Hunter said.

She continued, “I’m still trying to be the squeaky wheel because Orangeburg County calls itself a logistics triangle, and we are indeed in the middle. Even though we’ve had this infusion and, yes, we’re speeding up the timeline for the road widening, it won’t affect Orangeburg County right away because they’re going to start at both ends of 26 and come down. Orangeburg is kind of in the middle.

“So we won’t see those improvements right away. I know it’s hard for the public to understand, but the progress that has been made is simply getting it on the DOT’s priority list. That, in and of itself, is an accomplishment.”

Tourism

Santee Cooper Country is among the local tourism agencies that were helped with the infusion of dollars into the state’s tourism industry.

“We increased the money we gave to the rural tourism groups,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Santee Cooper Country Executive Director Jane Powell said each one of the South Carolina area tourism regions will receive an extra $100,000 in nonrecurring funds from this year’s budget.

“Then they also increased our budget in recurring funds to $325,000. We are very pleased and thankful and grateful to our local representatives and our elected officials like Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter who absolutely understand the importance of tourism in our area, especially with our lake sitting right here in our back yard,” she said.

Powell continued, “Everybody’s heard of Charleston and the Columbia and Greenville area, but this helps the little guys. We are so appreciative of it.”

The money will help with marketing efforts and bringing in fishing tournaments.

She said, “A little over 4,000 guests will come in our doors looking for things to do while they’re in town, but we’re also responsible for promoting the water recreation and economic development for the five counties that actually touch the Santee Cooper lakes: Calhoun, Berkeley, Clarendon, Sumter and Orangeburg counties. So we have a large job.”

