Junkyard property becomes hot issue in Bamberg County

BAMBERG – Bamberg County Council is seeking to bring a junkyard property into compliance with the state Junkyard Control Act.

Council passed a resolution during its Dec. 6 meeting.

The property, which is generally known as Hutto’s Salvage, is located at 410 Broxton Bridge Road along the U.S. Highway 601 Corridor in an unincorporated near Bamberg.

The resolution, which was unanimously passed during the council meeting, states that the junkyard is being occupied and operated without the necessary permits from the state and the state Department of Transportation.

It also states the property has become an unsightly public nuisance threatening the “health, safety and welfare of the traveling public, including the citizens of Bamberg County.”

County Administrator Joey Preston later said the property is comprised of several parcels owned by Eloise Hutto and Charles Hutto.

“The junkyard has always been a problem; however, over the last few years it has become more of a public nuisance and pedestrian safety problem," Preston said.

The administrator continued, “After several attempts by county staff and the county attorney to get the state DOT to enforce the Junkyard Control Act, and after several attempts to get DHEC (Department of Environmental Control) to investigate the junkyard property and enforce any appropriate environmental laws, our efforts fell on deaf ears. This is the first time that the County Council has acted by adopting the resolution that passed Monday night.”

The resolution instructs Preston to engage not just the state DOT and DHEC agencies, but the Bamberg County Legislative Delegation, the state General Assembly and Gov. Henry McMaster on the issue of the property’s violations of the Junkyard Control Act and its effects on public safety and “the economic viability” of the county.

The resolution is being delivered to all of those entities, with Preston noting that the City of Bamberg has already passed its own resolution asking that the property be brought into compliance with the Junkyard Control Act. That vote came Nov. 8.

The Junkyard Control Act states that no person shall establish, operate or maintain a junkyard, or any portion of it, within 1,000 feet of the nearest edge of the right-of-way of any interstate or federal aid primary highway in the state highway system. There are some exceptions, including those which are screened by natural objects, planting, fences or other appropriate means.

“The county wants the owners to comply. ... The act would require them to install a buffer while moving the junk at least 500 feet from the right-of-way and from the adjacent property owners. The act requires fencing to screen the business along the roadway and adjacent property owners,” Preston said.

“We also want the SCDOT to install guard rails along U.S. 601 between the junkyard business and the right-of-way. The county also wants the S.C. Highway Patrol to enforce the state 'no parking laws’ along the property,” he said. “The property is zoned RUD (rural development district), which allows junkyards, and there is one residence located on the property.”

The administrator said “junk, old vehicles and other trash” are creating a pedestrian safety issue.

“There is no ‘on site’ parking. The junkyard business is being conducted on U.S. Route 601 and in the public right-of-way,” he said.

Preston said the county has received a letter from adjacent property owner J. Phillip Tomlinson, who stated in the letter that the issue was simply one of “compliance and the ramifications of running such a business that is not compliant with our laws.”

“This is in no way a personal or business vendetta against the owners of the junkyard. We believe in the owners’ right to own and operate any business of their choice in our county and commend them for it,” Tomlinson wrote.

Tomlinson continued, “The business in question operates a junkyard from the shoulder of a federal highway, which is extremely unsafe and illegal. If this continues unabated, it is just a matter of time before we are faced with a horrible accident.”

Bamberg County Public Information Officer Sh’Kur Francis, who is also coordinator of Keep Bamberg County Beautiful, said in an email that a petition has been circulating regarding the property.

“Local attorney Adam Ness and business owner Phillip Tomlinson have gathered more than 450 signatures from Bamberg County citizens and other stakeholders urging Gov. McMaster to direct SCDOT and SCDHEC to enforce the state legal statues concerning junkyards,” Francis said in an email.

Preston read an emailed comment from county resident Sue Clayton regarding the junkyard property during the council’s Dec. 6 meeting.

Clayton stated, "Yes, it needs to get off the right-of-way because it is a traffic hazard, but we're in the USA, not a Communist country yet. We have the right to use our land however we choose as long as what we do is legal.”

“There are already state laws, condemnation procedures, SCDOT guidelines and public nuisance provisions that can and should be pursued. Are there are local zoning ordinances? Where is our well-paid Keep Bamberg County Beautiful employee? Perhaps he should be working with the owner to bring this to a conclusion that is satisfactory to all parties involved,” she wrote.

Attempts to reach the owners of the junkyard property were unsuccessful.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

