DENMARK -- The president of the South Carolina Technical College System said Denmark Technical College will need to grow its enrollment and become more fiscally sound if the embattled institution is to keep its doors open.
A capital campaign and a restructured enrollment-management plan are among the ways new DTC President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. said the college will be working toward those goals.
'He has a lot
on his plate'
Dr. Tim Hardee said it is his intention to work collaboratively with Todd to find solutions to boost the school's student population and bolster its finances.
"The legislature's made a decision that Denmark Technical College is going to remain open, and because of that we need for them to be successful," Hardee said.
"The Technical College System office wants them to be successful, but we also need them to operate within their budget so what we don't take away funding from the other 15 colleges that need nursing faculty and equipment and all the things that go to operating a college.
"Dr. Todd is just going to need some time to be able to make the changes there to hopefully grow the enrollment and reduce the expenses. ... As a new president, he has a lot on his plate and if we can provide him any assistance in some way to hopefully recruit additional students or reduce some expenses there, we certainly want to do that," Hardee said.
The college was placed on warning by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools in 2018 for "significant noncompliance with the core requirements or standards of SACS."
"They had a year to address those issues that they were cited for and then SACS made the decision at their December 2019 meeting to move them from a warning to a probation status, which essentially means they had not fixed those areas that SACS deemed needed to be improved," Hardee said.
SACS reviewed the college and maintained its accreditation for "good cause" and placed the college on probation for 12 months, giving it until December 2020 to remedy its deficiencies.
Hardee said a declining fund balance was among them.
“Their fund balance had continued to decline over the last four to five years. They had about $6 million in their fund balance for the college about five years ago, and that number had gone down. With the audit that was done in October of ’18, it was down to somewhere in the neighborhood of about $400,000.
"And in the year they just completed, they lost an additional $1.3 million. So right now they’re about $900,000 negative with their fund balance. That’s based on the audit that was done October of 2019," Hardee said.
He said the tech system, which includes 16 technical colleges across the state, set aside $2 million in anticipation of DTC needing money to continue to operate.
"That's $2 million that would have gone to the other 15 colleges. In December, we got a call from Denmark that they were not going to be able to meet payroll without us providing funds. So we appropriated $1 million to them so that they could meet their December and January payroll," Hardee said.
"I think the hope is that if Dr. Todd can grow enrollment at Denmark (Technical College) and at the same time cut the expenses there, then they become sound financially and then we don't have to take money away from the 15 other colleges. We certainly want that to happen," he said.
Misused money
Hardee said there was also the issue of DTC having used $500,000 appropriated by the General Assembly last year for equipment for payroll expenses instead.
"The Legislature appropriated money to be spent on buying equipment because they needed up-to-date equipment. They have a lot of out-of-date equipment, welding labs, nursing programs, things along those lines that were 15 and 20 years old and needed to be updated.
"So the Legislature provided a $500,000 appropriation just for Denmark, and they made the decision to not spend it on equipment, but to spend it on meeting payroll. And just to be clear, that equipment still has not been purchased,” he said.
State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee's Subcommittee on Higher Education. The committee heard a report from Hardee on DTC's status on Jan. 12.
"That money came from other technical schools. The question for the General Assembly is: Do we continue to take from other technical colleges to keep Denmark Tech open and is that fair?" Cobb-Hunter said.
"So what our subcommittee asked is that Dr. Todd work on a plan to address the issues that SACS raised and present it to the state tech system, and that they together come up with something that they can present to us that they see as a solution," she said.
As far as the institution's SACS issues, Cobb-Hunter said, "If you recall last year, there was a lot of misinformation about whether or not SACS had expressed issues. There were some who claimed that there was no problem with SACS.
"Well, it turns out that was not true. They went from a warning to probation. ... Unfortunately, the problems at Denmark Tech became a victim of misinformation and political agendas."
Hardee said he and Todd met at his office on Jan. 21 to discuss a plan going forward.
"It's for us to work together on how we can look at some potential ways to save money there at Denmark. I think he's getting off to a good start in working with the local leaders there in Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell to hopefully get some good information about Denmark out there in the public and hopefully grow the enrollment some," he said.
"They had about 1,800 students probably about four years ago. That number has gone down. Their fall '19 enrollment was 489."
Hardee said he is hopeful the state tech system will not have to transfer the remaining $1 million to help the institution keep its doors open through June 30.
"That’ll depend upon their spring enrollment numbers. Certainly we’re in hopes that they have an increase in students. Obviously, we’re halfway through the school year. So Dr. Todd’s a little bit limited on what he can accomplish during these next five months."
Hardee cited declining population in the Allendale-Bamberg-Barnwell region among the reasons the college has seen enrollment dip.
"You have fewer people to pull from. ... There's about 300 residents of Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell that actually attend Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. ... So that's in effect about 300 students that they're missing out on simply because the people have decided to go elsewhere," he said.
'Prepared
and poised'
Todd began his duties on Jan. 13 and replaces Dr. Christopher Hall, who became the college's interim president in January 2017 amid concerns about its financial viability.
The State Tech Board assumed oversight of Denmark Tech in May 2017, citing a decline in the college's enrollment and operating balance.
Hardee said the state board served as the governing body for 18 months, or until November 2018, when the the college's oversight was handed back to the DTC Area Commission.
The State Tech Board's oversight was later extended two more months to Jan. 1, 2019, with the board continuing to consult and receive input from the five-member Denmark Tech commission.
Todd said the institution was placed on probation by SACS in part because SACS had not been properly informed that the state tech system had assumed oversight of the college.
"And then, of course, there was some financial. You always have be able to show financial stability and because enrollment had gone down, they wanted to just see that Denmark Tech is actually moving and that we're financially stable," Todd said.
"We didn't have any concerns about our academic programs or anything along that line at all. This was totally governance and finance, and we are prepared and poised to respond to those positively," the president said.
He said the college's probationary period is an opportunity for DTC to improve.
"These things occurred before I arrived, but we're excited we have an opportunity to correct the problems that we have at Denmark Tech. The probationary period is one year but if we need it -- and we don't plan to need it -- you can get a second year. But right now SACS will actually be visiting us closer to this October," he said.
Todd said the $500,000 that was appropriated from the General Assembly for equipment needs has been placed back in its appropriate fund.
"Our chief financial officer immediately replaced that money back when he discovered the rechanneling of funds. So that $500,000 was put back into the account last summer," he said.
Enrollment
Todd said the college has an enrollment of 447 students, but that is not the end of the story.
"We have 502 students preregistered for this semester. We have 447 students currently in classes right now. We have two more sessions that ware starting. Our 12-week session started Feb. 3 and our eight-week session starts on March 3," Todd said.
"When we started the fall semester, we only had 5% of our students from spring semester preregister to come back. When we started spring semester, we had 88% of our students preregister to come back for this semester. So that’s showing a level of retention that we’re having," he said, noting that "negative publicity" is still being fought.
"When students think your school is going to close -- and that’s part of what happened -- we’re still having to get people to realize that Denmark Tech is here, we’re strong and we’re rebuilding," Todd said.
He said an enrollment-management plan is being created.
"Our goal is to have 1,100 students by fall of 2021. So we’ve expanded our recruiting area. We’ve actually made recruiting everybody’s responsibility. ... We’re actually reaching out more intentionally into our communities so that we’re working more with churches, we’re working more with area schools, we’re working more with Job Corps," he said.
"We have also have re-instituted affiliations with organizations that have proven very successful for us in the past, but we’re also putting more intentional focus on the retention of the students we do have because we have to support the students that do choose to come to Denmark Tech," Todd said.
The president said the college's enrollment-management staff has been restructured.
"They are out there pounding the pavement and I'm going to so many places that are telling me, 'Your Denmark Tech people were here.' So we have Ms. Margaree Bonnette who is leading that area and doing an awesome job," he said.
Deferred
maintenance
Todd there is also a plan to address deferred maintenance.
The governor’s budget devotes the state’s entire capital reserve fund totaling more than $160 million to deferred maintenance needs, including $471,291 for Denmark Technical College. But Todd said more will be done locally.
"We’re in the process now of instituting a capital campaign. We’re kicking that off with employees, faculty and staff. We also are getting ready to institute a capital campaign that will be larger than just the campus," he said.
The college has launched what Todd described as a "5 for 5" campaign, with DTC seeking to raise $500,000 per year for the first five years.
"The hope is that we may exceed that. ... We think that's aggressive, but then we also want to make sure that we are going to be working more closely with different entities, even restructuring in a way so that we have someone intentionally placed to assist with advancement opportunities on the campus," Todd said.
“Right now we’re initially putting an emphasis on what I call low-hanging fruit. We’re working on the areas of the campus that we know we can immediately upgrade, but the bigger thing is my primary targets right now are to increase enrollment and to increase our financial sustainability," he said.
Academic programs
Todd said the college is poised to move forward and appreciates the support from the state tech system and the respective county councils from Barnwell, Allendale and Bamberg counties.
"This is my 26th year in higher education, and I've spent all of them deliberately at historically black colleges and universities, some similar to Denmark Technical College. Our faculty, staff and students are poised to move forward," Todd said.
"Right now we need people in the community to support us financially, to send students to Denmark Technical College. We’re going to be intentionally engaging the community at a higher level so that we can make sure that the programs that we’re offering (are attractive)," the president said.
“We just started building construction back this semester. We’re going to be looking at HVAC, we’re going to be looking at other programs -- auto mechanics – that we think can be beneficial for the community.
“I want to bring the community here so we can start having conversations about other type programs that will benefit this community. So that’s what we’re excited about. We’re ready to move forward. I think you always learn from your past, but we can’t sit and dwell on the past," he said.
