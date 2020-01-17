{{featured_button_text}}
Harrison Announcement

Jaime Harrison speaks Wednesday at the Statehouse. During a news conference, Gloria Bromell-Tinubu, right, announced the suspension of her S.C. Senate campaign and her endorsement of Harrison. Harrison is seeking to unseat Republican Lindsey Graham.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

COLUMBIA — Jaime Harrison has received an endorsement from former Democratic Senate challenger Gloria Bromell-Tinubu.

Booker, Clyburn show support for Harrison; Senate candidate says Graham missing in action

“Today, I’m officially suspending my campaign for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate and giving my support to Jaime Harrison," Bromell-Tinubu said Wednesday.

Harrison: Family rich in values; senate candidate speaks of roots in Orangeburg

Her announcement of the campaign's suspension and endorsement of Harrison came during a press conference at the Statehouse.

Underestimating Harrison would be a mistake

“This is the most consequential election cycle of our lifetime, and we need candidates who will fight for those who have been left behind. Because of his own life story, Jaime understands the struggles millions of South Carolinians face and has the decency and character to be the kind of senator we need at this critical time. So, let’s work together to restore hope for struggling South Carolinians by electing a new president and Jaime Harrison as the next U.S. senator from South Carolina," Bromell-Tinubu said.

Her decision leaves Harrison, an Orangeburg native, as the sole Democrat running to challenge three-term Republican Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Jaime Harrison announces he will run for U.S. Senate

Harrison thanked Bromell-Tinubu for her endorsement.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“From your support for paid family leave to your advocacy of more funding for the Palmetto State’s education system, you have made this a better campaign and better race. I am now glad to have your support and look forward to working together as we fight to restore hope for millions of South Carolinians that have lost it,” Harrison said.

Bromell-Tinubu joins a long list of endorsements secured by Harrison.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

The Orangeburg native is being  backed by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, former South Carolina Gov. Jim Hodges, Congressman John Lewis of Georgia and former South Carolina Superintendent of Education Inez Tenenbaum.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Load comments