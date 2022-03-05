City of Orangeburg names employees of the year

Devon Gilmore, this year’s Employee of the Year, began service to the City in December 2017 and has demonstrated the highest level of dedication and commitment and integrity, who gives of himself without expectation of reward or recognition. He is dependable, energetic, and passionate about giving his very best both professionally and in civic endeavors.

He has achieved Level 3 and Level 1 Certifications from the S C Criminal Justice Academy and is a certified Animal Control Specialist, plus he works as a Crime Prevention Specialist. Most recently, he was recognized as Employee of the Quarter.

In his role as Community Outreach Officer and Crime Prevention Specialist Officer, he regularly represents the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety during presentations to school groups, civic and neighborhood organizations. He has been especially effective in encouraging neighborhoods to organize Crime Watch programs and Neighborhood Councils. This officer actively participates in the Gregg’s Groceries Program sponsored by Serve and Connect and the annual Trunk or Treat program hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department.

According to Chief Austin, one of his greatest joys since joining the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is the opportunity to witness the infectious energy that this officer shares with everyone with whom he comes into contact.

“If I was asked to choose an Ambassador of the Year for the City of Orangeburg, my vote would go to this officer.”

Ronnie Milhouse, Maintenance Supervisor at the John F. Pearson Water Treatment Plant, is honored as the Dick Horne Foundation 2021 Employee of the Year. Ronnie began his career with the Department of Public Utilities as a mechanic over 27 years ago and quickly became a leader in the organization. While working, he earned an associate degree in industrial electronics from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, two South Carolina “A” level licenses (Water Treatment Plant Operator and Water Distribution) and Back-flow Testing Certification.

A few of his achievements at DPU include establishing a testing procedure to predict thermal breakdowns, developed a plant equipment identification system and overhauled the plant preventative maintenance system. Ronnie is a mentor to his fellow employees, willing to share and teach all that he knows; realizing that the more everyone understands the processes, the more efficiently the system will operate, especially when it comes to working during challenging weather-related events such as storms, freezing and flooding. He exemplifies conscientiousness and dedication to his company, his fellow employees and the customers of the Department of Public Utilities.

