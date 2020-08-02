You are the owner of this article.
Candidate filing starts for Orangeburg, Calhoun school boards
The candidate filing period for several offices begins today.

In Orangeburg County, filing will open for Orangeburg County School Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8, as well as three Horse Range Watershed Commission seats.

The school district seats are currently held by board members Vernell H. Goodwin, Peggy James-Tyler, Ruby Edwards and R.L. Poppy Brown, respectively.

The Horse Range Watershed Commissioner seats are currently held by James Singh, Hugh McLaurin and Jerry Spivey.

Candidates must file at the Orangeburg County Voter Registration Office

Filing will also open for two seats on the Santee Town Council. The two seats are currently held by Robert Anderson and John Gilmore.

Candidates must file at the Santee Town Hall.

In Calhoun County, filing will open for Calhoun County School Districts 1, 3 and 4.

The school district seats are currently held by Gary Porth, Sandra Tucker and Ned Nelson, respectively.

The filing period will open Monday at noon and close noon on Aug. 17.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

