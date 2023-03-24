A special election is set in the Orangeburg County Town of Branchville on March 28.

The election will be held to fill the unexpired term of Branchville Town Councilman Charles Dukes.

Dukes resigned from his position on Branchville Town Council. His four-year term would have expired in November 2023.

The next regular election in the municipality is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Filing for the seat ended on Jan. 30. Wendy Myles was the lone filer for Dukes' seat.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office Director Aurora Smalls said there will also be a space on the ballot for write-ins.

“The ballot will have the one candidate and a space to write in a candidate,” Smalls said.

The special election is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 28 at the Branchville Community Center at 7647 Freedom Road in Branchville.

Smalls has said only registered voters residing within the town's limits are eligible to vote.

Votes cast in the election will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office, 1475 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.