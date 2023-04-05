Winners for three city council seats and a public works commissioner position were chosen in Bamberg in Tuesday's municipal elections.

The elections were held to fill seats for the following offices: Bamberg City Council districts 1, 2 and 3, and public works commissioner.

Candidate Alan Sunday was the only person on the ballot and secured the win for the City Council District 1 seat with 48 votes, according to Bamberg County Voter Registration and Election Office Director Athena Moorer.

Mack Staley was the lone candidate for the City Council District 2 seat and won that position with 43 votes.

Lisa Peay and Corey L. Ramsey were the two candidates on the ballot for the City Council District 3 seat. Ramsey secured the win with 65 votes to Peay's five votes.

Bo Griffen and John Taylor were the two candidates for public works commissioner. Griffen secured the win with 274 votes, while Taylor had 239 votes.

Moorer said votes cast in each election will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Kearse Agricultural Building, 847 Calhoun St. in Bamberg.