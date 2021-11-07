Bamberg County debt refinancing attached to courthouse renovation

Carter said he needed more information before he could vote on the new refinancing plan.

"We're talking $7 million. We got 30 years from now for this to be paid for. Is there any guarantee that this construction's going to last 30 years? Or in 30 years, are we going to be coming back, 'Well, we need another $7 million.' At that time, it'll probably be $15 million. I'm just asking questions," he said.

County Administrator Joey Preston said, "That's a good question. I mean, you’ve got to figure the courthouse was moved there in 1948, 1950."

Carter continued, "It looks to me like we can't get anything pinned down on some of this stuff, and we might be better off to ... start over with something new that the citizens may not argue so much about having built. In another 50 years, ain't nobody going to care nothing about that courthouse and whether it was moved there 300 feet 150 years ago."

"We'll be $20 million in the hole," Carter said, with the added expense of the courthouse.

Robertson said the county would be taking advantage of lower interest rates.