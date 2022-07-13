BAMBERG COUNTY COUNCIL: Voters to decide on Sunday alcohol sales

BAMBERG -- Bamberg County Council will ask voters to decide if alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday.

During their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, council gave approval to an ordinance calling for a countywide referendum on the issue.

It was during an April 4 meeting that the issue was first brought up, with the council wanting to wait for additional information, including the cost of the referendum.

No one from the public spoke during a public hearing held prior to council’s vote.

The referendum will be conducted during the November general election.

Approval by voters would allow stores to obtain permits to sell beer and wine on Sunday, with permitted restaurants and bars being allowed to serve alcohol, including liquor, by the drink. ABC stores that sell bottled liquor would not authorized for Sunday sales.

Councilman Evert Comer Jr. said, “I want to be clear on what would be required. What do municipalities have to do? Do they have to buy into this, or they can buy out of it?”

County Administrator Joey Preston explained that municipalities within the county don’t have to follow suit, even if the countywide referendum is passed.

He said during the April meeting that the referendum’s passage “means nothing to the cities unless the cities sign an intergovernmental agreement with the county.”

“In other words, if Bamberg wanted to do it, all they would need to do is really do an intergovernmental agreement and they would sign it, and then it would work inside the city. You may have some cities that don’t want to do it,” Preston has said.

The administrator said Monday that municipalities could hold their own referendum if they want to.

He said during the April meeting that “they could do that, or the county could do it, and then they’d have to sign an agreement with you.”

Comer asked, “If they don’t do anything, is that an automatic buy in?”

Preston said. “No, it’s not. They’re going to have to make the decision.”

In other matters, SouthernCarolina Alliance Project Manager Brian Warner updated the council on industrial prospects.

"Number one, Project Skyfall continues to look into Bamberg County. Number two, we actually had a site visit at the CrossRhodes spec building [Monday] with a California-based company that's looking to expand into the state," Warner said.

"We also have Project Homegrown, which is looking to expand within the state and is also looking into Bamberg County as a possible site. Finally, SCA is under contract to purchase the Wolfe tract. We're currently working through due diligence right now," he said, referring to the county's Wolfe industrial site on which the SCA has already started environmental and survey work.

He also updated council on SC Oak to Barrel LLC, the company that has announced it would invest $6.8 million and create 122 new jobs at the former Black Water Barrels plant at 3914 Bamberg Highway.

Warner said the company is working with both the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership and ReadySC in training its workforce.

"We're also looking into ways to help them gain that workforce as well. But they're working very closely with SCMEP," he said.

Finance

County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave the May financial report, stating the county had $783,296.46 in income and expenditures of $729,803.10, leaving a positive balance of $53,493.36. When the positive bank balance at the end of May ($700,125.41) was added, the county’s regular account stood at a positive $753,618.77.

County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported that the county’s general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of May of $7,116,308, with expenses coming in at $7,109,626, for a positive general fund balance of $6,681.

He said the county departments continue to operate within their budgets.

Administrator's report

Administrator Joey Preston reported that the county received a letter from the state Comptroller General's Office informing the county that it had to, along with the state's other 45 counties, complete its audit by Jan. 2.

"Now that's really hard on a small county that has small finance staff," Preston said.

"I wanted to let you all know this is going on. There had been a trend in the state recently. A lot of counties had not been able to complete their audit. Remember, we talked about this a while back. It's important for us to get this out as soon as we can and be done with it so we can start working on the budget. You can't work on your budget until your audit is finished," he said.

The administrator also warned that any grant from the state would be withheld if the audit is not turned in on time.

“The [county] departments have to cooperate with us. We have to get this information in so that we can turn it over to the auditor so they can do their work and have the document prepared and presented to the comptroller’s office by Jan. 2,” he said.

Preston also presented a progress report on a Walterboro-based telecommunications company, Palmetto Rural Telephone Co-Op, and its work to expand broadband service in the county with the help of a grant from the state’s Broadband Infrastructure Program.

Phase 1 service installations are underway. Splicing/testing work in Phase 2 is currently being completed, with service installations to take place between Sept. 1 and April 1, 2023.

Phase 1 consists of Hadwin Road, Orange Grove Road and the Clear Pond area. Phase 2 includes the Lodge Road, Pocketville Road, Ashton Road, Rivers Bridge Road and Ehrhardt areas.

Individuals can contact the PRTC website at prtc.us to learn more about services and pricing, or call directly at 843-538-2020.

“Construction’s underway and it looks like everything’s on schedule,” Preston said.

County Councilman Larry Haynes said, “These lines are being put in Clear Pond and all around, but there’s not running down Farrow Road.”

Preston said, “Well, we’ve been talking to our delegation to make sure that they’re staying on top of that USDA grant that we’ve applied for. So we hope to be hearing on that fairly soon.”

The administrator also reported 49 county employees participated in a cybersecurity training session on June 29.

In other business:

Council gave final third reading to an ordinance authorizing the inclusion of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a wood products company, into a multicounty industrial and business park between Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton counties.

The company will create 135 jobs in Allendale. Under the revenue-sharing agreement among the counties, the host county for an incoming industry in Quad-County Industrial Park III will receive 70% of the tax revenues, with the remaining three counties receiving 10% each.

No one spoke during a public hearing on the matter.

Approved the following appointments to the Keep Bamberg County Beautiful Board: Lisa Stokes, Dianne Williams, Dr. Gwenda Greene, Stephen Donaldson, James Wilson and Rosella Cooper.

Heard from county resident Miriam Beard, who thanked the council for its support of Shop Her Closet, a nonprofit organization that Beard said has done a tremendous job in helping individuals, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

She then asked the county to donate to the Cheez & Cracker Box emergency food and clothing bank, which is needing air-conditioner repairs.

“They’ve been a staple in the Bamberg community for so long, and I would hope that you could see just doing a one-time donation to help them out,” Beard said.

Councilwoman Sharon Hammond said the county already gives to the Cheez & Cracker Box, which Councilman Phil Myers said is “a good organization” that everyone should consider donating to.