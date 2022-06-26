Bamberg County Council gives final OK to budget

BAMBERG -- Bamberg County Council gave final approval to the county’s $30 million spending plan for 2022-23 during a special called meeting on June 20.

Council Chairman Spencer Donaldson and members Evert Comer Jr., Larry Haynes, Dr. Jonathan Goodman II and Sharon Hammond voted to approve the budget.

Council members Clint Carter and Phil Myers opposed it.

The budget, which totals $29,999,105, calls for a general fund of $9,957,210, along with separate accounts set up for special revenue, $8,799,795; enterprise, $1, 414,260; debt service, $348,370, and capital projects, $9,479,460.

"The budget is not a perfect budget. We're not perfect people. There are things in the budget that I agree with, and there's a lot of things that I disagree with. But we've had to start moving things along and also coming to a point of compromise," Hammond said.

She continued, "We did have a very short budget workshop. Next year I pray that it will be earlier. I pray that we will bring things to our meeting, things that we can start looking at that we can start taking off. Every year we have a budget, but we don't remove anything."

"I believe if we don't plan and get our ducks in a row, that once all of this free money is gone, it's going to be difficult for us to get on track. So I pray that we have plans for the coming year to do more planning and collaborating on where we are going and where we're going to move forward," she said.

No property tax increase is expected. Next year’s operating millage rate is estimated to be 233.3, the same as this year.

Under the current millage rate, County Auditor Rosa Verner said, owners of houses valued at $100,000 pay $1,570 annually in property taxes. Owners of houses valued at $50,000 pay $820 in property taxes annually.

In this year's budget, a 3.5-mill property tax decrease is expected, along with 3% cost-of-living pay increase for employees. The budget also includes a proposed Retention and Recognition Plan, which would bring employees to the midpoint of their pay-grade scale after seven years of employment.

Several other amenities include, but are not limited to, a $5,000 increase in funding to all nine county fire stations.

County Controller Gina Smith has said $100,000 homeowners with two vehicles with an average value of $15,000 could look to see a $20 decrease in their property tax bills, while $50,000 homeowners with two vehicles with the average value of $15,000 could look to see a $14 decrease.

The county is also proposing that a part-time dispatcher position be reclassified to full time to the tune of $43,345. County Administrator Joey Preston has said that existing revenues are sufficient to cover the cost.

An updated camera system at the county detention center and the computer software that would be needed if the county decides to implement an installment payment plan for property taxes are all among the capital requests included in the budget.

Carter thanked the county employees and his fellow council members for all of their work, but, like Hammond, suggested that "maybe next year we can get a little better grips on what's coming in the future."

"I'm sure the free money is going to run out," he said.

Myers said, "As far as the budget goes, it's not what I would have done. I think we're using too much free money right now. It's going to run out and when it runs out, we're going to be in trouble, I think, but that's just my thoughts on it. It may not be, but I think we will."

Donaldson said, "It's a work in process."

