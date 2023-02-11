Bamberg County has received an unmodified opinion on its audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Gary Bailey of Laurens-based accounting firm Love Bailey & Associates CPAs gave Bamberg County Council an overview of the audit during a Feb. 6 meeting.

"We didn't have any findings. As far as the audit went, (County Controller) Gina (Smith) and her staff do a great job," he said, noting that his office received the staff's full cooperation in conducting the audit.

"Our opinion this year, just like last year, was a clean opinion. ... Overall, we've conducted the audit for a few years now, and I feel like the county has gotten stronger every year," he said, noting that there was, however, one finding.

The single significant deficiency found dealt with the untimely reconciliation of funds collected in the magistrates’ office.

The county responded that county finance staff prepared an annual summary of activity for each of the magistrates’ accounts and also reconciled the bank statements at the end of the year. It also said there were minimal overages remaining and that the county would continue to work with the chief magistrate to resolve them.

"This has been an ongoing issue, and we continue to work with the magistrates' office," Smith said.

Councilwoman Sharon Hammond said, "This has been going on for years. I hear the same thing year after year after year. It's a problem. We gotta do something different. We can't keep doing the same thing. ... We need to get them to this meeting to hear the outcome of this audit."

The audit’s financial highlights include the county having a total positive net position of $15,081,392, increasing $1,909,084. over the previous year.

The county’s total assets came in at $47,449,978, with total liabilities standing at $32,421,622.

The general fund reported a fund balance of $6,312,899, an increase from the 2021 fiscal year of $1,256,207.

Also, the county’s governmental fund balance sheet reported a combined ending fund balance of $24,719,372, an increase of $9,261,137 from the previous fiscal year.

Smith highlighted bright spots in the audit during a separate presentation, stating that the county demonstrated good fiscal stewardship.

She noted in her general fund review that actual revenues totaled $9,698,643, with actual expenditures coming in at $8,442,436.

Smith also reported that the state Department of Revenue audited the county regarding the expenditures and collection of the Bamberg County Capital Project Sales tax, which voters approved in November 2012.

The controller said the county was found to be in compliance with the Capital Projects Sales and Use Tax Act and the 2012 referendum for the audit period extending from May 1, 2013, to June 30, 2020.

"This was happening at the same time as our financial statement audit. So if I ever came close to losing my mind, it was last fall," Smith said, laughing.

In other matters, SouthernCarolina Alliance Development Director John Fleming announced that a second existing industry is planning to expand in Bamberg County.

“That’s always exciting. We want new industry, but that story of an industry that’s been here for a long time that continues to expand is always an important story to be able to tell,” Fleming said.

“We have had a site visit on a site in Denmark, which y’all have helped us prepare for, the Wolfe site. ... We’ve done that, and then we have a project visit on the spec building (at the CrossRhodes Industrial Park),” Fleming said.

“The investment that the county makes in these buildings, while sometimes it doesn’t move very quickly, does pan out in the long term to have these,” he said.

Administrator's report

County Administrator Joey Preston updated council on the county courthouse renovation project, as well as the status of the project to transform the old hospital into a multiservice complex.

"The courthouse engineers are in town next week to inspect the courthouse again and afterward will design the specs for the foundation work so it can be bid out," Preston said later.

As part of the old hospital renovation project, the administrator said the county is preparing to move into the new law enforcement complex the third week of March, weather permitting.

"The furniture will be arriving in two weeks at the law enforcement center," he said.

Preston said the site work behind the building for access to the Health Department and Veterans Affairs is expected to extend into April, with occupancy expected to occur immediately afterward.

"The architect is currently designing a new covered main entrance to be constructed just outside the offices of the Health Deptartment and Veterans Affairs as part of the exterior improvements being made around the building," he said.

Preston said the renovation and conversion of the remainder of the Law Enforcement wing into the Emergency Operations Center, coroner, morgue, and EMS will begin in the near future.

"The renovation and conversion for Voter Registration and DSS in separate wings of the building will begin as funding becomes available," he said.

Finance

County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave the December financial report, stating the county had $1,147,193.45 in income and expenditures of $1,015,549.63, leaving a positive balance of $131,643.82.

When the negative bank balance at the end of November ($35,957.90) was added, the county’s regular account stood at a positive $95,685.92.

County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported the general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of December of $4,502,843, with expenses coming in at $4,145,350, for a positive general fund balance of $357,493.

Other business

Gave second reading approval to an ordinance authorizing an infrastructure credit agreement, including special source revenue credits, between Project Homegrown and the county. The expanding industry is being discussed under the code name Project Homegrown and is anticipated bring a $2.8 million capital investment and up to 30 jobs.

Approved the following council member standing committee appointments for 2023: Administrative/Finance — Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman II, Spencer Donaldson and Evert Comer Jr.; Personnel/Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare/ Intergovernmental Relations — Chairman Sharon Hammond, Comer and Larry Haynes; Public Service/County Planning — Chairman Comer, Phil Myers and Goodman; Justice and Public Safety — Chairman Clint Carter, Myers and Donaldson; Solid Waste/Recycling — Chairman Haynes, Carter and Goodman.

Heard from county residents Sue Clayton and Miriam Beard.

Clayton said, "We are a county of 15,000 people, and these $20 million budgets are going to get harder and harder for you to finance. Please go into it with an analytical mind and figure out what's needed and what we can cut out to make us be able to bring our taxes down. We don't need to keep raising our taxes."

Beard said, "We are operating on a razor's edge here in Bamberg County. Your budget last year was bolstered by American Rescue Plan dollars, which will not be available in the future. You also had a Savannah River Plant settlement, which will not be there in the future, and you have a couple of the departments that need to be looked into and how they're running and the outlay of the revenue that they're receiving. You really need to look through that on this upcoming year and make some adjustments."

She said an installment plan for the payment of delinquent taxes "could be a lifesaver in those months in which you're not receiving income. At least you're giving those the opportunity to pay back their delinquent taxes and possibly have year-round income."