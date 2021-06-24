BAMBERG COUNTY COUNCIL: Budget gets 2nd OK

Carter said, “It’s mighty funny all of a sudden now we want to follow the law when we set forth details in our own county employment and procedures and what not about salaries and what not, and we can’t even follow them.

“I think y’all all know what I’m talking about when we have employees that’s got a minimum salary set and they’re not making the minimum…. This is the problem. We paying people to be on top of everything and know what in the heck is going on, and it don’t look like that’s happening. They not working for Bamberg County’s best interest to save the citizens money, and this is why you’re where you’re at now.”

He also called into question the ability for the council to adequately trace where money is going, an issue he said had been brought up by Orangburg-based McGregor & Company LLP, the county’s former auditing company before the county procured the services of Laurens-based accounting firm Love Bailey & Associates CPAs.

“That’s the problem we had with McGregor tracing money. They couldn’t trace the money. Dawn (Strickland of McGregor & Company LLP) told us that. So we get rid of them and we go get us some auditors that’ll tell us what our ears want to hear. But that’s just my opinion. We’ll see how it turns out in the end," Carter said.