BAMBERG COUNTY COUNCIL: Budget gets 2nd OK but concerns voiced again

“But some of these positions have been vacant forever,” Hammond said.

As on Monday, council was again warned about the consequences of not passing a budget. Preston read letters from the county’s bond attorney, Ray Jones of the law firm of Parker Poe of Columbia, County Attorney Richard Ness and attorney Tom Martin of Burr & Forman LLP.

Letters urging the council to pass the budget also came from the mayors of Bamberg, Denmark and Govan.

Ness said, “My opinion is you’ve got to pass a budget because if you don’t, you’re violating the law. ... The concern I have is it’ll be a lawsuit filed in the next couple of days by somebody. ... I agree with Mr. Martin. He said that all the monies will stop.

“Health insurance would stop being paid, all salaried employees would stop getting a check, no police, no sheriff’s department cars can be bought and gas can be run in them ... no ambulance contract, no nothing. I strongly suggest that you would pass this. ...”

Carter said, “It’s mighty funny all of a sudden now we want to follow the law when we set forth details in our own county employment and procedures and what not about salaries and what not, and we can’t even follow them.