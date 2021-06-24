BAMBERG COUNTY COUNCIL: Budget gets 2nd OK but concerns voiced again

BAMBERG -- Bamberg County Council gave second-reading approval to the proposed $27.5 million spending plan for the 2021-22 budget year after its reconsideration during a Wednesday virtual meeting.
During a Monday meeting, council refused give second reading to the budget.
Some council members on Wednesday continued their calls to see more information, including an itemized list of employees.
The budget calls for a general fund of $9.2 million, along with separate accounts set up for special revenue, $8.6 million; enterprise, $1.4 million; debt service, $410,460, and capital projects, $7.8 million.
Council Chairman Larry Haynes and council members Evert Comer Jr., Phil Myers and Dr. Jonathan Goodman voted to approve the budget. Council members Clint Carter, Spencer Donaldson and Sharon Hammond opposed it.
Third and final reading of the budget, which will be preceded by a public hearing, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, during a virtual meeting.
Carter and Hammond considered a list of all positions that are funded in the county, along with which positions are filled or unfilled, that County Administrator Joey Preston sent to them and other council members inadequate in helping them to read and understand the budget.
“The information is good. Thank you, but that information should be along with the budget. We can’t read a budget with these pages over here. I don’t know which department certain people belong in. I don’t know by a title. A tax clerk II. I want it broken down, itemized, like I said,” Hammond said.
Haynes said, “You want names.”
Hammond said, “No, I don’t want names! I’ve never asked for names, I’ve never asked for salary. I asked for the total personnel itemized. That’s all I asked for, and it seems like it is the worst thing. We got it in 2018, we got it in 2017. It stopped in 2019, ’20 and ’21. ... We’ve got to get some information. You want to pick and give us what you want to give us. I don’t know about anybody else, I can’t understand it that way.”
Carter said, “You send out a piece of paper (when) people know that we don’t have that position, or nobody filling that position. ... You need to put on there what ain’t filled and what is filled and how you do. And if you’re not filling it here, you’re using it to give somebody a raise, then tell us. Don’t hide the information. That’s all we’re asking.”
Preston said, “You must be referring to the public works director’s job. We still have the position, but I didn’t hire a public works director just yet.”
Carter said he was not referring to that job.
Hammond said, “It should all be included in the itemized (list) and we don’t have to look at this separate sheet and guess where the job position is. If it’s itemized within that department, grouped together, we can see it.”
Preston said, “There’s a complete listing of all the positions that are funded in the county. Most are filled, but there are some that are not. That’s it and that’s the cost.”
Carter said, “So if you have a job that’s not filled and it’s funded, then where’s that money going? ... That’s the problem right there. There’s diesel mechanic listed on there, and we don’t have one to my knowledge for the public works department because we got all-new equipment and everything’s on lease at Caterpillar.
“So put that information in there! You got three new people that come on council that don’t know these things.”
Preston said, “That position is there because we may have to reclassify it to run a piece of equipment.”
Hammond said, “Why can’t we get a list of active employees? Of active positions?”
Preston said, “They’re all active.”
Carter said, “He just told they’re all active. When they need them to be, then they’re active.”
Hammond said, “They’re not active if nobody’s in the position. ...”
The administrator said the county’s always going to have vacancies, with it possibly taking the County Voter Registration and Election Commission months to find a new voter registration and elections director.
“But some of these positions have been vacant forever,” Hammond said.
As on Monday, council was again warned about the consequences of not passing a budget. Preston read letters from the county’s bond attorney, Ray Jones of the law firm of Parker Poe of Columbia, County Attorney Richard Ness and attorney Tom Martin of Burr & Forman LLP.
Letters urging the council to pass the budget also came from the mayors of Bamberg, Denmark and Govan.
Ness said, “My opinion is you’ve got to pass a budget because if you don’t, you’re violating the law. ... The concern I have is it’ll be a lawsuit filed in the next couple of days by somebody. ... I agree with Mr. Martin. He said that all the monies will stop.
“Health insurance would stop being paid, all salaried employees would stop getting a check, no police, no sheriff’s department cars can be bought and gas can be run in them ... no ambulance contract, no nothing. I strongly suggest that you would pass this. ...”
Carter said, “It’s mighty funny all of a sudden now we want to follow the law when we set forth details in our own county employment and procedures and what not about salaries and what not, and we can’t even follow them.
“I think y’all all know what I’m talking about when we have employees that’s got a minimum salary set and they’re not making the minimum. ... This is the problem. We paying people to be on top of everything and know what in the heck is going on, and it don’t look like that’s happening. They not working for Bamberg County’s best interest to save the citizens money, and this is why you’re where you’re at now.”
He also called into question the ability of the council to adequately trace where money is going, an issue he said had been brought up by Orangburg-based McGregor & Company LLP, the county’s former auditing company before the county procured the services of Laurens-based accounting firm Love Bailey & Associates CPAs.
“That’s the problem we had with McGregor tracing money. They couldn’t trace the money. Dawn (Strickland of McGregor & Company LLP) told us that. So we get rid of them and we go get us some auditors that’ll tell us what our ears want to hear. But that’s just my opinion. We’ll see how it turns out in the end," Carter said.
Preston said a continuing resolution to use last year’s budget until the council finally agrees on a new one would not work.
“A continuing resolution would not work because of the obligations that we have in place that have to be funded for next year that have been in place for this year. For example, employees would not get raises, there would not be additional personnel, nothing would change,” the administrator said, noting that attorney Tom Martin noted in his letter that “it is not legal to do a continuing resolution if you have a balanced budget in front of you ... that’s being proposed.”
Ness said, “And this is just the second reading, too. We’ve got another week or so to mess around with this and talk about and get something worked out.”
Myers, who issued a tie-breaking vote on Wednesday, said, “I’m going to vote with it tonight. That don’t mean I’ll go with it next week.”
